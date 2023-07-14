Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’Hacking Investigation Goes Deeper, The Black Social Media App

Sybil Birthday Shoutouts

Tamika “Tiny” Harris, 48 (Xscape, T.I. wife)

Connor McGregor, 35 (MMA fighter)

Laurieann Gibson, 54 (Choreographer)

Alexis Skyy, 29 (LHH Hollywood)

Vincent Pastore, 77 (Big P on the Sopranos)

Loni Love, 52

Jane Lynch, 63 (Glee, Marvelous Ms Maisel)

1. Chinese Hacking Investigation Goes Deeper Source:Getty Chinese Hacking Investigation Goes Deeper What You Need to Know: The investigation into the cyber breach of Microsoft that resulted in the hacking of U.S. government emails is picking up steam. It is now being reported that hackers accessed the email account of U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. Reports indicate the breach was discovered in May, with reports of the breach in June. The White House and Microsoft acknowledged that the attack was part of a larger breach. But how widespread that breach was, is still unknown. The attackers, believed to be Chinese, also targeted emails at the House of Representatives. It’s also unclear if all of the targeted emails, or attempts at other offices or departments, were successful.

2. Spill: The Black Social Media App For All the “Tea” Source:Getty Spill: The Black Social Media App For All the “Tea” WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter and quick monetization of the platform through paid verification, subscription services, and daily limits on the total number of tweets you can send if you aren’t subscribed, has created a digital Great Black Migration from Twitter to a new app called Spill. The goal of the new app, which launched in mid-June, is to become “the de facto platform to discover and discuss culture worldwide,” according to the app’s Apple Store description. Users can post their thoughts along with gifs and photos on the app.

3. Tips to Avoid Eyestrain Source:Getty Tips to Avoid Eyestrain What You Need to Know: If you work on a computer (as many of us do), you’ve probably noticed that too much screen time can lead to something called computer vision syndrome (CVS)—that tired, strained feeling your eyes get. According to studies, CVS affects about 64 percent to 90 percent of office workers.

The good news: CVS probably doesn’t cause permanent eye damage. But the syndrome can still bug the heck out of you. The most common symptoms of CVS include burning, blurry (or double) vision, dryness, eyestrain, headaches, irritation, redness, and neck and shoulder pain.

4. Kansas Trans Residents Rush to Have Their Driver's Licenses Changed WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND-RILEY What You Need to Know: A state-court judge ordered Monday as part of a lawsuit filed by the state's Republican attorney general that Kansas must stop allowing transgender people to change the sex listed on their driver's licenses. District Judge Teresa Watson's order will remain in effect for up to two weeks, although it can be extended. This is significant because transgender people have been able to change their driver's licenses in Kansas for at least four years, and almost 400 people had done it by the end of June.