CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

SZA, Megan Thee Stallion & Normani Serve Up HAWT #BlackGirlMagic On Rolling Stone Cover

Posted 4 hours ago

Last month it was Lizzo serving up high Priestess vibes for Rolling Stone and now it’s a new batch of sistas’ spice it up!

On Wednesday (Feb. 19), Rolling Stone revealed its March 2020 cover…and baybee it’s EVERYTHING! The iconic music and pop culture magazine boasted Grammy-nominee SZA, Megan Thee Stallion and Normani on its Women Shaping The Future Issue. The ladies are dressed in all-black like the omen, and we are here for it!

While everyone is dressed in leather, each one brings their own personal style to their look. SZA is giving us old school TLC vibes, while Ms. Hot Girl Summer herself is doing what she does best and the “Motivation” singer’s coming to America ponytail is giving us life.

Women Shaping The Future Of Music Rolling Stone March 2020 Cover

Source: Campbell Addy / Rolling Stone


While the issue won’t be out on newsstands until March 3 and the interview with them has yet to be published online, Megan and Normani promoted the cover on social media.

we been shaping the future, happy black history month,” Normani tweeted:

View this post on Instagram

@rollingstone 😛🍫 #womenshapingthefuture

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

Peep some behind the scenes action:

Now as V Magazine pointed out, SZA was the only one of the trio to not praise the cover on social media. However, she did tweet that she is “not doing interviews for the rest of my life” (WELP) and won’t do any more video interviews or photoshoots.

Yet, she later sent out a tweet showing love to her cover sisters, “S/o Normani and meg tho. My sisters who I love very much and respect deeply. Honored to be apart of ANYTHING w the two of those BLACK QUEENS.”

We’re not sure what happened (and we’re sure we’ll find out soon), but in the meantime, plenty of folks were excited about this cover with their faves.

Scroll down to read what they said:

SZA, Megan Thee Stallion & Normani Serve Up HAWT #BlackGirlMagic On Rolling Stone Cover  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close