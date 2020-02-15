CLOSE
HomeEntertainment

Tahitian Treat Versus Faygo Sparks Intense Hood Soda Debate On Twitter

Posted February 15, 2020

Array

Source: WENN.com / WENN


For those of us who grew up in a particular tax bracket or inner-city neighborhood, the soft drinks Tahitian Treat and Faygo might hold some significance in your life depending on where you lived in your formative years. On Twitter right now, an intense debate over the best between the hood soda favorites is brewing and a clear winner still hasn’t been declared.

Twitter user @CrazyJuice__ challenged her followers to choose their favorite soda pop between Tahitian Treat and Faygo, and the results were undoubtedly hilarious. Not much is known about Tahitian Treat, which is made by Keurig Dr. Pepper, which features a vast portfolio of carbonated beverages that typically rest in dollar stores and mom and pop corner joints.

So far, it seems like Tahitian Treat is the clear favorite although some folks are riding strong for Faygo. What about you? What’s your favorite between the two? Sound off in the comments section.

Check out the reactions over the debate between Tahitian Treat and Faygo below.

Photo: WENN

Tahitian Treat Versus Faygo Sparks Intense Hood Soda Debate On Twitter  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close