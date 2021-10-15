HomeArts & Entertainment

Tarana Burke Wears JW Anderson On Our HB X MN Special Edition Digital Cover

Tarana Burke HB X MN Digital Cover October 2021

Tarana Burke used to run a style blog. Yup, the social activist, author and founder of the ‘me too.’ Movement has a passion for fashion, which shows throughout the confines of her gorgeous sanctuary and particularly, her custom built closet. Tarana allowed us inside her home to capture the stunning images for our Special Edition HelloBeautiful X MadameNoire digital cover.

Cover Credits:

Managing Editor: @shamika_sanders

Cover Story: @Hotpeeznbutta

Talent: @taranajaneen

Creative Director: @jbthegawd

Photographer: @michaelrowephoto

Videographer: @tmillerfilms

Stylist: @jasonrembert

Stylist Assistant: @ww.lit

Hair: @vernonfrancois

Makeup: @keys_rebelle

Production: @thehowellworld @oraclemediallc

SVP Content: @alliemcgev

1. Tarana Burke HB X MN Digital Cover October 2021

Tarana Burke strikes a pose in is an olive JW Anderson coat and canary J. Crew jumpsuit from her own closet!

3. Tarana Burke HB X MN Digital Cover October 2021

Tarana Burke poses in her yard wearing Oscar De La Renta and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

5. Tarana Burke HB X MN Digital Cover October 2021

Tarana Burke poses on her stairs in a dramatic black ruffle gown by Annakiki.

7. Tarana Burke HB X MN Digital Cover October 2021

Tarana Burke poses in a red off-the-shoulder gown by Mara Hoffman.

9. Tarana Burke HB X MN Digital Cover October 2021

Tarana Burke poses in an army green tank top.

