LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Tarana Burke used to run a style blog. Yup, the social activist, author and founder of the ‘me too.’ Movement has a passion for fashion, which shows throughout the confines of her gorgeous sanctuary and particularly, her. Tarana allowed us inside her home to capture the stunning images for our Special Edition HelloBeautiful X MadameNoire digital cover.

MUST READ: Tarana Burke On Living Well, Writing, and the Future of the ‘me too.’ Movement

Cover Credits:

Managing Editor: @shamika_sanders

Cover Story: @Hotpeeznbutta

Talent: @taranajaneen

Creative Director: @jbthegawd

Photographer: @michaelrowephoto

Videographer: @tmillerfilms

Stylist: @jasonrembert

Stylist Assistant: @ww.lit

Hair: @vernonfrancois

Makeup: @keys_rebelle

Production: @thehowellworld @oraclemediallc

SVP Content: @alliemcgev

Tarana Burke Wears JW Anderson On Our HB X MN Special Edition Digital Cover was originally published on hellobeautiful.com