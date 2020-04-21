CLOSE
Teddy Riley #VERZUZ Babyface Finally Went Down, The Winner Was All of Us Who Witnessed It

Posted 8 hours ago

Teddy Riley & Babyface's #VERZUZ Battle Finally Happened, Twitter Rejoiced

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty


After numerous postponements and technical issues, the highly-anticipated #VERZUZ battle between Teddy Riley and Babyface finally went down, and it didn’t disappoint.

The giants in the music industry were supposed to battle it out on Instagram Live earlier in the month but got its wig pushed back due to Babyface and his entire family catching the coronavirus. The battle was rescheduled for April 18, and everyone had their fresh 90’s inspired outfits ready to go for the big night.

Teddy Riley & Babyface's #VERZUZ Battle Finally Happened, Twitter Rejoiced

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty


Unfortunately, they were let down again due to Teddy Riley doing too damn much because he wanted to use his app to broadcast the event, and that messed with the sound. A frustrated Swizz Beatz and Timbaland instructed Teddy to shut the IG Live session down postponed it again, moving it Monday, April 20.

The third time turned out to be the charm thankfully with more than 3 million people tuning in to see Babyface and Teddy Riley battle it out musically.

The battle didn’t go off without some issues with Teddy experiencing some sound issues once again, but nothing on the level of Saturday night that forced the event to be stopped. Towards the end, both artists had trouble joining each other IG Live sessions, which turned out to be a problem on Instagram’s end Swizz revealed in an IG post.

In the end, fans enjoyed every minute of and even got some unheard Michael Jackson stories from Babyface as well finding out the singer/songwriter and producer was shady as hell.

It was another tremendous #VERZUZ event and only solidified how popular the brainchild of Swizz and Timbaland is. In fact, they are already on top of the game and launched official social media accounts for the #VERZUZ brand on both Twitter and Instagram.

Like Saturday, it also produced some hilarious Twitter commentary as well. You can peep the reactions to the epic Babyface #VERZUZ Teddy Riley showdown in the gallery below.

Photo: Greg Doherty/Josh Brasted / Getty

Teddy Riley #VERZUZ Babyface Finally Went Down, The Winner Was All of Us Who Witnessed It  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

