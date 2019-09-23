CLOSE
Tekashi69’s Driver Was Detained By ICE, Quickly Turned Informant

Posted September 23, 2019

Tekashi69

There is no honor amongst thieves, and even less so surrounding struggle rappers. Today (Sept. 23), Tekashi 6ix 9ine’s ex-driver, Jorge River admitted in court that he became a federal informant after he was picked up by ICE.

Last week, Tekashi got all the headlines as he proceeded to drop dimes on any and everybody in the trial of Nine Trey Gangsta Blood gang members Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack and Anthony “Harv” Ellison.

According to Inner City Press’ Matthew Russell Lee’, whose Twitter timeline has become a must-read during this trial, Rivera got detained by ICE, and soon became an informant, unbeknownst to Tekashi and his Nine Trey associates.

“While you were detained, did you speak with law enforcement about cooperating?” Jorge was asked.

He replied, “Yes.”

Oh, there’s more. Following up, the prosecution asked Rivera, “Did you ever come to believe that Tekashi suspected you of cooperating,” To this he replied, “Yes, toward the end.”

Worth noting, Rivera had turned informant by the time of Tekashi’s kidnapping, which is probably why there was surveillance footage of the jux (he was a driver by trade so cameras in the whip were not out of the ordinary).

Bruh! The TV movie about this Tekashi and Nine Trey saga is going to have to be a three-parter, at least.

Peep reactions to the latest snitching below.

