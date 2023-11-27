Teyana Taylor Addresses Court Docs Naming Iman Shumpert’s Cheating Scandals & “Narcissistic Behavior,” Social Media Responds

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The singer and retired basketball player announced back in September that they were separating, but new legal proceedings have had unfortunate consequences.

With paperwork being filed, a ton of personal details about their marriage have found their way online and painted Shump in a bad light.

Court filings from Page Six say that the former New York Knick was “treating her cruelly and displaying extreme narcissistic behavior throughout the majority of their marriage.”

In the filings, Taylor alleged that she got “condescending and manipulative” messages from Shumpert about her growing career, but she tried to keep the peace in order to make the marriage work.

In the documents, Taylor addresses the multiple cheating scandals within the marriage and her attempts to fix Shumpert’s image given the alleged infidelity and his DUI arrest in 2016.

“Her lawyer said Teyana, ‘helped [Iman] overcome these obstacles during their marriage, and then [Teyana] even helped [Iman] rebrand himself after his multiple scandals. Thereafter, [Iman] was arrested in an airport for marijuana possession, was arrested for a DUI, and even crashed the [Teyana’s] Rolls Royce Dawn and abandoned the vehicle to avoid a second DUI,” Radar Online writes.

According to TMZ, one of the roots of the couple’s issues was that her popularity bothered him. She details that back in 2015, when he’d just signed a $40 million contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers and got another $8 million payday from the Knicks, he was still angered by how beloved she was by the public.

Taylor didn’t want any of the details to be leaked, so she originally filed the lawsuit 11 months ago under their initials, but Shumpert filed a motion last week to use their legal names in the court proceedings, thus airing out the dirty laundry.

The Harlem native has since addressed all the comments about her marriage being thrown around on social media on Instagram Stories.

“I mind my business, don’t bother nobody & y’all know I’ve never played about my children, family & our privacy. I have not spoken on this private matter to any media outlets or blogs etc. So everyone claiming ‘Teyana said’ didn’t get any statements directly from ME,” she explained about the details going public. “These statements were taken from private court documents that were leaked to the public. It is very heartbreaking that someone would take out the time to make such a private matter public for the world to see.”

She’s also asking for primary custody of their daughters, Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert, 7, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 3.

See how social media is reacting to the divorce drama below.

