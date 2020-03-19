CLOSE
That Rona: Celebs Who Have Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Posted March 19, 2020

Unless you’ve dedicated to avoiding the world, or on a desert meditation retreat like that actor, then you’re aware the Coronavirus is a global pandemic. No one is safe, with a number of celebrities having been diagnosed with COVID-19 or at least quarantining after exposure.

While the thousands of deaths are very real, for many it hasn’t really touched them in a way that illustrates how serious things are. But when famous people start coming down with the potentially fatal diagnosis, more people start to snap to attention.

Same goes for organizations. For example, the NBA basically closed up shop when one of its star players was diagnosed.

We put together a list of some of the more prominent Coronavirus cases below (which more than likely will continue to grow.

Stay safe, wash your hands, and if you can, stay the hell home.

1. Sabrina Dhowre Elba

Sabrina Dhowre Elba Source:Getty

Sabrina Dhowre Elba , wife of Idris Elba is in the same predicament as her hubby. Prayers up.

2. Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein Source:Getty

Harvey Weinstein reportedly caught the ‘Rona while on Rikers Island.

3. Go DJ Black N Mild

Go DJ Black N Mild Source:Oliver Stokes

Most unfortunately, New Orleans Bounce Music artist Go DJ Black N MIld died of coronavirus-related symptoms on Thursday (March 19).

4. Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen Source:WENN

The ‘Watch What Happens Live’ host revealed his diagnosis on March 20.

5. Indira Varma

Indira Varma Source:Getty

You know Indira Varma, she played Ellaria Sand on ‘Game Of Thrones.’ She let the world know her status on Wednesday, March 18.

6. Lucian Grainge

Lucian Grainge Source:Getty

Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman and CEO, Universal Music Group revealed he had the ‘Rona.

7. Daniel Dae Kim

Daniel Dae Kim Source:Getty

Actor Daniel Dae Kim of ‘Hawaii Five-O’ and ‘Lost’ fame revealed his diagnosis on March 19 and also pleaded to cut the racism out (he is of Korean descent).

8. Marcus Smart

Marcus Smart Source:Getty

On March 19, it was revealed that Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, and two Los Angeles Lakers, had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

9. Tom Hanks & Rita Hanks

Tom Hanks & Rita Hanks Source:Getty

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita came down with Coronavirus while shooting a movie in Australia. The news beok

10. Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert Source:Getty

Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11. The Utah Jazz game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder that night was canceled, and the NBA suspended the season shortly thereafter.

11. Kristofer Hivju

Kristofer Hivju Source:WENN

Actor Kristofer Hivju aka Tormund Giantsbane of ‘Game Of Thrones’ fame revealed his diagnosis on March 16 and is self-isolating in Norway.

12. Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell Source:Getty

On March 12, it was revealed another Utah Jazz star came down with the ‘Rona, which he in all likelihood got from his teammate Rudy Gobert.

13. Idris Elba

Idris Elba Source:Twitter

Black Twitter got socked in the face when Stringer Bell aka Luther aka British actor Idris Elba revealed his positive Coronavirus diagnosis on Monday, March 16.

14. Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant Source:WENN

On Tuesday, March 17, the New Jersey Nets revealed that four of their players had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Shortly thereafter, Kevin Durant confirmed he was one of them.

15. Francis Suarez

Francis Suarez Source:Getty

Suarez, 42, is the Mayor of Miami and was diagnosed back on Friday, March 13. He had been in self-quarantine since meeting with a delegation from Brazil included Jair Bolsonaro.

16. Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi Source:Getty

Callum Hudson-Odoi, a Chelsea Club Football player tested positive and blessedly the 19-year-old has already recovered.

Photos
