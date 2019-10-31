Back in 2014, Niecy Nash famously quipped that “a BJ a day keeps the divorce attorney away,” but apparently the mouf work she was performing couldn’t save her own marriage. After announcing that she and her husband Jay Tucker are amicably filing for divorce, Twitter is pettily bringing up that old advice in slanderous fashion.

Taking to Instagram, Nash, 49, shared the news with her followers and says that the split is not mired in negativity and that she and Tucker, whom she was married to for eight years, will remain friends.

“We believe in the beauty of truth. Always have,” Nash statement reads. “Our truth is that in this season of our lives, we are better friends than partners in marriage.”

While the public face of the split was handled in a professional manner by Nash, there was some speculation that Tucker was uncomfortable with his wife’s sultry image, the distance between them, and heated sex scenes on her hit show Claws, according to the Daily Mail. Tucker has not made any public statement regarding the split so the allegations are indeed unfounded.

Despite the damage control from Nash, Twitter has been relentless in its response to the news and only seems to be growing.

We’ve captured some of the reactions to Niecy Nash and Jay Tucker’s divorce announcement below.

—

Photo: WENN

That Sucks: Niecy Nash & Jay Tucker Divorcing, Twitter Pettily Brings Up BJ A Day Advice Fail was originally published on hiphopwired.com