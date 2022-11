Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

There’s no doubt many celebrities had fun playing dress up this Halloween weekend! Naturally, the Kardashian family went all out for the holiday. Kim K wore a stunning costume as Mystique from X-Men, Kerry Washington killed it as the legend Lionel Richie dancing to his classic “You Are” in an Instagram video.

Diddy snapped as the Heath Ledger Joker. Tyga took it back to the 80’s as ET. Chloe, Halle, Monica, Latto and more shut the internet down with their costumes as well. Monica paid homage to the late Lisa “Left Eye” from TLC. Halle & Chloe took on the weekend as Lola Bunny and Avatar. Big Latto channeled her inner Corpse Bride.

Check them out and more below!

The 2022 Top Celebrity Halloween Costumes! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com