The 54th annual NAACP Image Awards were held in Pasadena California and hosted by the legendary Queen Latifah.
The night was filled with a celebration of accomplishments by black entertainers, activists, and more! Angela Bassett won the biggest award of the night taking home the coveted ‘Entertainer of the Year’. Husband and wife pair Gabrielle Union and Dwaine Wade won the ‘Presidents Award’ with Benjamin Crump taking home the award for ‘Social Justice Impact Award’.
From Pinky Cole, to Zendaya check out the best and worst fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards.
1. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: ZendayaSource:Getty
Zendaya attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards in a lime green and black gown with a plunging neckline designed by Atelier Versace
2. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Dwayne Wade & Gabrielle UnionSource:Getty
Honorees Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, recipients of the President’s Award at the 54th NAACP Image Awards. Dwyane wore a Versace suit and Gabrielle work a colorful gown with a nod to the LGBTQ community by Versace.
3. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Quinta BrunsonSource:Getty
Quinta Brunson attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards in a mirrored strapless gown by Dundas World
4. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Method ManSource:Getty
Method Man attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards in a velvet pink suit.
5. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Jerrie JohnsonSource:Getty
Jerrie Johnson at the 54th NAACP Image Awards in a satin suit designed by The Sixes with a hat by Moschino
6. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Viola DavisSource:Getty
Viola Davis, winner of the Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture award for “The Woman King” and the Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction award for “Finding Me,” at 54th NAACP Image Awards wearing a Grecian style gown designed by Christian Dior
7. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Gia PeppersSource:Getty
Gia Peppers wearing a sparkly pink gown by ASOS with boots from Hanifa
8. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Janelle MonáeSource:Getty
Janelle Monáe attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards wearing a satin gown by Song Tri with a high slit
9. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Elarica JohnsonSource:Getty
Elarica Johnson attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards in a green pantsuit designed by Michael Costello
10. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Sheryl Lee RalphSource:Getty
Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards in an orange and gold mermaid gown by African designer Pistis Ghana
11. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Yara ShahidiSource:Getty
Yara Shahidi attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards in a gathered knee-length dress with a train by Giambattista Valli
12. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Terrence HowardSource:Getty
Terrence Howard attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards wearing a classic tuxedo
13. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Issa RaeSource:Getty
Issa Rae attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards wearing a lavender gown with peplum designed by Aknvas
14. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Jonathan MajorsSource:Getty
Jonathan Majors attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards in a classic tuxedo
15. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Courtney B. Vance and Angela BassettSource:Getty
Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards. Angela work a jumpsuit with accented arms by Greta Constantine
16. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Brandee EvansSource:Getty
Brandee Evans attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards in a ruffly lace gown, designer unknown
17. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Pinky ColeSource:Getty
Pinky Cole arrives at the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards wearing a red booster dress by an unknown designer and hair by Shanna Anise