CLOSE
HomeEntertainment

The Best “I’m Gonna Tell My Kids” Memes We’ve Seen [Photos]

Posted 20 hours ago

Cheerful African American businessman laughing on the street.

Source: skynesher / Getty


Twitter is undefeated when it comes to the memes and jokes, and the latest hot trend has unveiled more of that comedic brilliance. We’ve found the best “I’m Gonna Tell My Kids” memes that have cropped up over the last couple of days.

The concept of the meme is simple: a user posts an image or gif of a person and then adds the “I’m Gonna Tell My Kids” sentence that usually has some over the top connection. One of the early faves was a user posting an image of Harriet Tubman writing in the caption, “I’m Gonna Tell My Kids This Is Julia Roberts.”

Check out the best of the rest below.

Photo: Getty

The Best “I’m Gonna Tell My Kids” Memes We’ve Seen [Photos]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 weeks ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close