is literally the busiest celebrity on earth. Not only is she managing her Fenty empire which includes a few clothing lines and a top selling makeup brand, she is working on an album that should be released this year. Earlier this week she held her secondfor NYFW and today she is giving back with her annual Diamond Ball.

Rihanna created the gala in support of the Clara Lionel Foundation, an organization she founded in honor of her grandparents. The organization supports and funds global education, health and emergency response programs. There is also a huge emphasis on advocacy that will improve the quality of life for children around the world.

Now in its 5th year, the Diamond Ball is taking on a life of its own. This time around, Seth Meyers will host the fundraiser and special guests DJ Khaled and Pharrell will bless the stage with a performance. Last year our favorite awkward black girl Issa Rae served as a host while Childish Gambino gave the performance of a lifetime.

While the object of the gala is to raise funds, attendees make it a point to look their best in the process. The who’s who of Hollywood pull out their couture gowns and hit the red carpet in the name of charity. If your invitation got lost in the mail, don’t worry because mine did too. In any case, we’ve got you covered with the best dressed celebrities to attend this year’s Diamond Ball.

The Best Lewks To Hit The Red Carpet At Rihanna’s Diamond Ball was originally published on hellobeautiful.com