On Monday night, a star-studded list of celebs pulled out their best couture in honor of the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City. This year marks the coveted ceremony’s 60th anniversary. Every year, The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) holds a prestigious award ceremony to celebrate and applaud designers who are using their boundless creativity to transform and push the industry forward.

Some of fashion’s biggest power players were present for the massive event including SKIMS shapewear CEO Kim Kardashian, who accepted the inaugural “Innovation Award” during the ceremony.

The 42-year-old reality TV star turned heads on the red carpet in a shiny PVC Dolce & Gabbana dress that featured a structured corset top. Kim wore her blonde tresses slicked back, complimenting the futuristic ensemble. Her sisters, Kylie, Khloe, and Kendall were also in attendance.

This year, the CFDA introduced a new Stylist Award category, which honored legendary celebrity stylist and fashion designer Law Roach. The star, who has dressed some of the biggest names in Hollywood, dazzled on the red carpet in a polka dot tunic dress that flared all the way down to the floor. Roach paired the unique look with a large pink rose brooch.

Back in September, CFDA CEO Steven Kolb, spoke about the significance of this year’s nominees, noting how they “reflect the renewed excitement around American fashion generated by designers who are redefining the future of our industry.”

Other celebs who showered the annual award ceremony with their head-turning style include KeKe Palmer, Tinashe, Janelle Monáe, and model Precious Lee.

Here are a few of our favorite looks from fashion’s biggest night out.

The Best Looks From The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com