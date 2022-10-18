The Best Looks From The 2022 Women In Hollywood Event

Some of Hollywood’s most esteemed stars gathered at the Getty Center in Los Angeles on Wednesday night in honor of Elle’s Women in Hollywood event. The annual ceremony celebrates and recognizes the powerful women who bring innovation, change, and inspiration to the film and television industry through their incredible onscreen work and advocacy. This year’s Women in Hollywood honorees included Issa Rae, KeKe Palmer, Kerry Washington, Quinta Brunson, Zoe Kravitz, and more.
During the celebration, a number of celebs danced the night and away and enjoyed lush cocktails as they dazzled at the event, wearing the best of the best in couture. Issa Rae was one of those stars. The Emmy-nominated director and actress turned heads in a custom peach-colored Mônot ensemble. Rae, 37, paired the look with a long, flowing, knotted ponytail and silver bracelets that shined as she stopped to pose on the red carpet.
Ahead of the event, Issa Rae sat down with Elle for a candid chat about the current state of the entertainment industry. The California native said that while not too much has changed post the Me Too movement, she hopes to build a safe and equitable space for female talent within her immediate “bubble.”
“What I have realized is that I can control my own environment and who I work with. I can hold people accountable within my world and my “bubble. I don’t have to work for everybody. All money isn’t good money. All people aren’t good people.”
Rae also gushed about having the opportunity to work with her hero Regina Hall on an episode of Insecure.
“She has supported me since Awkward Black Girl,” The Rap Shit director shared. “I remember I was coming out of Larchmont Bungalow Café, and I saw her. She got out of her car and was like, ‘Awkward Black Girl! What’s up?’ And I’m like, ‘Regina King, stop it. You do not know me.’ I heard that she was going into directing, so when I finished the pilot for Insecure, I reached out. But at that time, she was like, ‘Oh, I’m not directing right now because I’m doing this series set in Texas,’ which ended up being The Leftovers. Then she circled back and was like, ‘Hey, if that offer still stands, I still want to. I love Insecure so much.’ So, that was surreal. I just have so much love, respect, and admiration for her. She is L.A. royalty to me,” she added.
Rae wasn’t the only star that looked lavish during the event. Here a few more of our favorite looks from the 29th annual Women in Hollywood ceremony.
1. KeKe PalmerSource:Getty
Keke Palmer pulled out all the stops for the Women in Hollywood event. The “Nope” star wore a shiny oversized metallic blazer dress to the event. Palmer, 29, jazzed up the ensemble with long silver earrings and a pair of black heels.
2. Quinta BrunsonSource:Getty
Quinta Brunson, who was honored during the star-studded ceremony, sizzled in a custom Carolina Herrera gown. The elegant dress featured a gold sash that wrapped around the “Abbott Elementary” director’s cinched waist. Violet trimming popped out underneath the posh gown, adding an unexpected touch to the look.
Brunson styled up the ensemble with a cute half up half down hairstyle along with a natural soft foundation.
3. Michaela Jaé RodriguezSource:Getty
Pose star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez sizzled in a custom Iris Van Herpen dress from the designer’s FW21 couture collection. The beautiful bodycon dress featured intricate fabric that almost looked like silver fish scales.
The shimmering fabric glistened and shimmered against Rodriguez’s melanated skin, complimenting the model and actress’ bright personality. The 31-year-old star dazzled up the look with black heels and silver hoop earrings.
4. Thuso MbeduSource:Getty
Thuso Mbedu attended the 29th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood wearing an elegant Ralph Lauren tuxedo gown. The talented actress wore her tresses in a lush updo and paired the look with nude heels and a dazzling white scarf. Talk about classy!
5. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty
Kerry Washington served face and body in a steel chain dress that she paired with a white blouse and a black belt. The “Scandal” star complimented the look with a cute banged pixie cut and long silver statement earrings.
6. Jurnee SmollettSource:Getty
Jurnee Smollett turned heads in a sequin embroidered body con dress.
7. Tia MowrySource:Getty
Tia Mowry stunned in a pleated black and white mini dress. The “Sister Sister” star kept things all-natural for hair and makeup, wearing her hair in a curly updo along with natural makeup.
Mowry jazzed up the look with big silver hoop earrings and chunky black heels.
8. Lauren RidloffSource:Getty
The Walking Dead’s Lauren Ridloff shined in a shimmering metallic top and a puffy white ruched skirt.