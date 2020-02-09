CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

The Black, The Bold & The Beautiful Take Over The 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

Posted 15 hours ago

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty


For most, the Oscars are one of the most exciting evenings in entertainment.

This is the night were great directors, actors, actresses, and films are celebrated and the honor of winning an Academy Award. But let’s not also forget one of the other reasons why we celebrate this night: Oscar fashion on the red carpet!

Despite the fact that this year #OscarsSoWhite is in full effect, we do know that at the 92nd annual Academy Awards, we’re still seeing tons of great looks from our faves including Billy Porter, lead actress nominee Cynthia Erivo and Tamron Hall to name a few. Take a look at the melanated beauties to hit this coveted Hollywood insider scene.

We will be updating all the Oscar red carpet looks and breaking down trends throughout the night!

The Black, The Bold & The Beautiful Take Over The 2020 Oscars Red Carpet  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Billy Porter

Billy Porter Source:Getty

2. Billy Porter

Billy Porter Source:Getty

3. Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall Source:Getty

4. Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall Source:Getty

5. Ryan Michelle Bathe

Ryan Michelle Bathe Source:Getty

6. Ryan Michelle Bathe

Ryan Michelle Bathe Source:Getty

7. Ryan Michelle Bathe

Ryan Michelle Bathe Source:Getty
