The Came Before Tiger Woods: Wake-Robin Golf Club, Inc

For Black History Month, WOL News Talk 1450 AM, WYCB My Spirit 1340 and Praise 104.1 will be taking a look at golfers who came before Tiger Woods and the struggles to play the game in a segregated society. Today we take a look at the ladies the Wake-Robin Golf Club.
The Wake-Robin Golf Club is the oldest African American Women’s Golf Club in the United States. For over 80 years, the club has been working interest in golf and encourage women in Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area and nationwide. Founded by Helen Webb Harris in 1937, the club has worked to teach African American women the game of golf and provides them with the abilities/skills to participate in amateur competitive golf events.
The group has created the Helen Webb Harris Scholarship honoring the memory of Helen Webb Harris, Founder of the Wake-Robin Golf Club.
These women have put in the work to give women the opportunity that most couldn’t. In some cases, it taught them the game that would save their life. Today we get a piece of their story, told by 3 women: President Vicki Smith, Vice President Kimberly Robinson and Former President Phyliss Stevenson Jenkins of the Wake-Robin Golf Club.
1. Golf Club MembersSource:Getty
A large group of women at the Wake Robin women’s golf club, an African-American golf club in Washington DC, Washington DC, August 28, 1943. (Photo by Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images)
2. Golf CompetitionSource:Getty
A married couples competition round with African-American women members from the Wake Robin golf club, an African-American golf club in Washington DC, Washington DC, August 22, 1959. (Photo by Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images)
3. GolfersSource:Getty
A photograph of a large group of women golfers at the Wake-Robin golf club, an African-American golf club in Washington DC, Washington DC, June 28, 1941. (Photo by Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images)
4. WinnersSource:Getty
A large group of women golfers holding trophies, the tournament winners at the Wake Robin golf club, an African-American womens golf club in Washington DC, Washington DC, September 5, 1959.
5. FundraiserSource:Getty
A hospital golf charity tournament at the Wake Robin golf club, an African-American golf club in Washington DC at which two men will appear, one Paul Hahn a trick shot specialist, Washington DC, August 8, 1964. (Photo by Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images)
6. Winning GolferSource:Getty
Mrs Elizabeth Rice, an African-American woman and winner of a trophy in a competition at the Wake-Robin golf club, an African-American golf club in Washington DC, Washington DC, 1938. (Photo by Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images)
7. Golf TournamentSource:Getty
Women members of at the Wake-Robin golf club, an African-American golf club in Washington DC, Washington DC, August 29, 1989. (Photo by Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images)
8. Women GolfersSource:Getty
Two women, Sarah Smith and Ethel Finch, posing with a large trophy they won at the Wake Robin golf club, an African-American golf club in Washington DC, Washington DC, 1938. (Photo by Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images)
9. Golf Club SocialSource:Getty
A group of African-American women in party dresses at the Wake-Robin golf club, an African-American golf club in Washington DC, Washington DC, January 6, 1944. (Photo by Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images)
10. Women GolfersSource:Getty
A group of women golfers holding golf clubs at the Wake Robin golf club, an African-American womens golf club in Washington DC, Washington DC, April 6, 1938. (Photo by Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images)
11. Golf ClubSource:Getty
A large group of women golfers holding trophies, the A group of women, tournament winners at the Wake Robin golf club, an African-American womens golf club in Washington DC, Washington DC, February 26, 1938. (Photo by Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images)
12. AnniversarySource:Getty
A group of women golfers celebrating the 10th anniversary of the clubs foundation at the Wake-Robin golf club, an African-American golf club in Washington DC, Washington DC, June 6, 1947. (Photo by Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images)
13. Woman GolferSource:Getty
A young woman golfer at the Wake-Robin golf club, an African-American golf club in Washington DC, Washington DC, 1938. (Photo by Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images)
14. WinnersSource:Getty
A large group of women golfers holding trophies, the tournament winners at the Wake Robin golf club, an African-American womens golf club in Washington DC, Washington DC, 1938. (Photo by Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images)