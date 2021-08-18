The Fashion Credits: Kandi Burruss Wears Dolce & Gabbana On HB’s Digital Cover

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

“The Fall Preview” digital cover, we spotlight Kandi Burruss — singer, songwriter and reality TV star. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta personality gets candid about her supportive husband, non-stop grind, making the foray into acting, becoming a Broadway producer and building her own brands in our “Welcome to Kandi Land” cover story. Kandi covers HB wearing Dolce & Gabbana in this vintage housewife-themed editorial. For our, we spotlight Kandi Burruss — singer, songwriter and reality TV star. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta personality gets candid about her supportive husband, non-stop grind, making the foray into acting, becoming a Broadway producer and building her own brands in our. Kandi covers HB wearingin this vintage housewife-themed editorial.

In this issue, we also feature comprehensive guides to prepare our readers for the fashion month of the year. From NYFW to the Met gala and back to school, September is our favorite time of year.

