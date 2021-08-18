HomeArts & Entertainment

The Fashion Credits: Kandi Burruss Wears Dolce & Gabbana On HB’s Digital Cover

Posted 7 hours ago

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Kandi Burruss

Source: Sterling Pics / HelloBeautiful


For our “The Fall Preview” digital cover, we spotlight Kandi Burruss — singer, songwriter and reality TV star. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta personality gets candid about her supportive husband, non-stop grind, making the foray into acting, becoming a Broadway producer and building her own brands in our “Welcome to Kandi Land” cover story. Kandi covers HB wearing Dolce & Gabbana in this vintage housewife-themed editorial.

MUST READ: Kandi Burruss: Can’t Knock The Hustle 

In this issue, we also feature comprehensive guides to prepare our readers for the fashion month of the year. From NYFW to the Met gala and back to school, September is our favorite time of year.

The Fashion Credits: Kandi Burruss Wears Dolce & Gabbana On HB’s Digital Cover  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Kandi Burruss in Dolce & Gabbana

Kandi Burruss in Dolce & Gabbana Source:HelloBeautiful

Bodysuit: Dolce & Gabbana

 

2. Kandi Burruss in Dolce & Gabbana

Kandi Burruss in Dolce & Gabbana Source:HelloBeautiful

Bodysuit: Dolce & Gabbana

3. Kandi Burruss in Dolce & Gabbana

Kandi Burruss in Dolce & Gabbana Source:HelloBeautiful

Dress: Dolce & Gabbana

Earrings: Betsey Johnson

4. Kandi Burruss in Dolce & Gabbana

Kandi Burruss in Dolce & Gabbana Source:HelloBeautiful

Dress: Dolce & Gabbana

Earrings: Betsey Johnson

5. Kandi Burruss in Born Billionaire (custom)

Kandi Burruss in Born Billionaire (custom) Source:HelloBeautiful

Swimsuit: Born Billionaire (custom)

Shoes: Louboutin

6. Kandi Burruss in Born Billionaire (custom)

Kandi Burruss in Born Billionaire (custom) Source:HelloBeautiful

Swimsuit: Born Billionaire

Shoes: Louboutin

7. Kandi Burruss

Kandi Burruss Source:HelloBeautiful

Headband: INC

Earrings: Anna Ava

8. Kandi Burruss

Kandi Burruss Source:HelloBeautiful

Headband: INC

Earrings: Anna Ava

Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 4 months ago
04.24.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 4 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 5 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 5 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 6 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 8 months ago
01.02.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 9 months ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 9 months ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 10 months ago
01.30.21

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 10 months ago
10.08.20
Photos
Close