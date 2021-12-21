Sarah Jakes Roberts, pastor, best-selling author and entrepreneur graces our ‘Holiday’ issue cover wearing J. Bolin Couture. The Women Evolve founder and stylish orator for Christ opened up how she spends the holidays, her ministry, flamboyant fashion sense, and God’s anointing over her life in our cover story by Candice Marie Benbow.
“I want to be the woman who could have grabbed my attention when I was in church feeling like I was the only one who doesn’t get it.”
Cover Credits:
Managing Editor: @shamika_sanders
Cover Story: @CandiceBenbow
Talent: @sarahjakesroberts
Photographer: @bfreeperiod
MUA: @legallybeat
Hair: @nakiarachon
Wardrobe Stylist: @stylistjbolin
Creative Director: @jbthegawd
On-Site Producer: @thirdnsunset
Videographer: @basia_asiab
Production: @oraclemediallc
SVP: @alliemcgev
The Fashion Credits: Sarah Jakes Roberts Serves Holiday Flare In J. Bolin Couture On HB’s Digital Cover!
1. Sarah Jakes Roberts “Holiday’ Issue CoverSource:for HelloBeautiful
Sarah Jakes Roberts wears J. Bolin Couture and The Fashion Shoeroom shoes on the digital cover of HelloBeautiful’s Holiday (December) cover.
5. Sarah Jakes RobertsSource:for HelloBeautiful
Sarah Jakes Roberts wears a two-piece leopard set by Masion Privèe PR in HelloBeautiful’s “Holiday” (December) cover photo shoot.