The Fashion Credits: Tamron Hall Wears Gucci On The 'Women's History Month' Cover Of HelloBeautiful

| 03.08.22
The Fashion Credits: Tamron Hall Wears Gucci On The 'Women's History Month' Cover Of HelloBeautiful

Tamron Hall March Digital Cover

Source: Sage East / for HelloBeautiful


Tamron Hall is a trailblazer in broadcast journalism and an emerging fashionista, who uses her style to express her individuality. The Tamron Hall Show host is our “Women’s History Month” cover star. With over 20 years in the media game, Hall has giving us hard-hitting TV moments and fashion to match.

In our digital cover story, Tamron Hall: TV’s Modern Trailblazer, Tamron opens up about collaborating with her show stylist Eric Niemand on how she achieves her daily show looks, motherhood and staying connected to the culture.

“Every week we have a style meeting, so every outfit and coordination is very deliberate, we think about the color, the tone, how many pants have I worn this week and I also think about it in a sense with age. I still want my youthfulness to be expressed through my fashion”.

Cover Credits:

Talent: @tamronhall

Photographer: @sage.east

Managing Editor: @Shamika_Sanders

Cover Story: @she.me.her_jazz

Digi Tech: @thisisgraphene

Photo Assistant: @garren.price

Makeup: @jessicasmalls

Hair: @johnnywright220

Stylist: @ericniemand

Creative Director: @jbthegawd

Production: @oraclemediallc @thehowellworld

Photo Retouch: @carrienycinc

SVP Of Content: @AllieMcgev

Scroll through her “Women’s History Month” cover looks, below:


 

The Fashion Credits: Tamron Hall Wears Gucci On The ‘Women’s History Month’ Cover Of HelloBeautiful  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Tamron Hall March Digital Cover

Tamron Hall March Digital Cover Source:for HelloBeautiful

Tamron Hall is wearing  and emerald and brown feather sleeve suit by Gucci; shoes by Gucci; earrings by Robert Coin.

2. Tamron Hall March Digital Cover

Tamron Hall March Digital Cover Source:for HelloBeautiful

Tamron Hall is wearing  and emerald and brown feather sleeve suit by Gucci; shoes by Gucci; earrings by Robert Coin.

3. Tamron Hall For HelloBeautiful

Tamron Hall For HelloBeautiful Source:for HelloBeautiful

Tamron Hall is wearing a black strapless gown by Chanel; earrings by Dazzle Jewelry; shoes by GUISEPPE ZANOTTI.

4. Tamron Hall For HelloBeautiful

Tamron Hall For HelloBeautiful Source:for HelloBeautiful

Tamron Hall is wearing a black strapless gown by Chanel; earrings by Dazzle Jewelry; shoes by GUISEPPE ZANOTTI.

5. Tamron Hall For HelloBeautiful

Tamron Hall For HelloBeautiful Source:for HelloBeautiful

Tamron Hall is wearing a multi-color gown by Carolina Herrera; earrings by Dazzle Jewelry.

6. Tamron Hall For HelloBeautiful

Tamron Hall For HelloBeautiful Source:for HelloBeautiful

Tamron Hall is wearing a multi-color gown by Carolina Herrera; earrings by Dazzle Jewelry.

7. Tamron Hall For HelloBeautiful

Tamron Hall For HelloBeautiful Source:for HelloBeautiful

Tamron Hall is wearing a multi-color gown by Carolina Herrera; earrings by Dazzle Jewelry.

