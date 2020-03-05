We’ve been blessed with a generation of young Black women who are going to dominate the entertainment industry and look great doing it. Among those young leaders is Euphoria and A Wrinkle In Time actress Storm Reid. Not only is she slaying her roles on the acting scene, but she has also done her thing when it comes to killin’ it on the red carpet. Now, the 16-year-old Atlanta native is giving us all something else to talk about.
In an orange satin dress and overcoat, Storm was the opening walk for Miu Miu’s runway show during Paris Fashion Week, making her runway modeling debut. No big deal. Just a top designer’s show in the most glamorous fashion week cities. The tall, statuesque fashionista fit the brand’s aesthetic perfectly.
Beyond slaying this opportunity, over the past year Storm has given us serious high-fashion looks on the red carpet time and time again. She is no stranger to adding color, volume, and texture to her ensembles. If there are risks to be taken, she’s down to execute them.
In celebration of her Mui Mui runway success, we’re taking a look at 10 times the teen’s fashion glow-up has been a glorious thing to witness.
The Glow-Up Is Real! 10 Times Storm Reid Killed The Fashion Game was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. STORM REID AT THE 51ST NAACP IMAGE AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Can we take a moment to get into Storm Reid’s corset dress by Thom Browne? This was one of the best looks at the 51st NAACP Image Awards.
2. STORM REID AT THE LONGCHAMP FALL/WINTER RUNWAY SHOW, 2020Source:Getty
Storm Reid attended the Longchamp Fall/Winter 2020 Runway Show in a full on ensemble by the brand.
3. STORM REID AT THE 13TH ANNUAL ESSENCE BLACK WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD AWARDS LUNCHEON, 2020Source:Getty
Storm Reid went electric at the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon. She wore a neon colored Sergio Hudson midi dress.
4. STORM REID AT THE 18TH ANNUAL VISUAL EFFECTS SOCIETY AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Storm Reid looked radiant in a multicolored polka for dress at the 18th Annual Visual Effects Society Awards.
5. STORM REID AT THE “BAD BOYS FOR LIFE” PREMIERE, 2020Source:Getty
Beetle Juice could never! Storm Reid rocked a black and white stripped Balmain suit to the World Premiere of “Bad Boys for Life”.
6. STORM REID AT THE 21ST ANNUAL WARNER BROS. AND INSTYLE GOLDEN GLOBES AFTER PARTY, 2020Source:Getty
Strike a pose! Storm Reid gave a model stance on the red carpet of the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party. She wore a floral gown by Rosie Assoulin.
7. STORM REID AT CNN HEROES, 2019Source:Getty
Storm Reid is our own little fashion hero. She attended CNN Heroes clad in a Miu Miu culottes suit.
8. STORM REID ON THE STREETS OF New York, 2019Source:Getty
Storm Reid was spotted wearing Moschino in Midtown, New York. She is clearly manifesting the runway life.
9. STORM REID AT THE E! PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Storm Reid played with colors and shapes at the People’s Choice Awards. The actress wore a structured mini dress by Iris van Herpen.
10. STORM REID AT THE MONOT SHOW FOR PARIS FASHION WEEK, 2020Source:Getty
Storm Reid attended the Monot show during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear in a black ensemble by the brand.