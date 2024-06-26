Listen Live
The History of the 16th Pick in the NBA Draft

Published on June 26, 2024

(061710 Los Angeles, CA) Boston Celtics guard Ray Allen and forward Paul Pierce and Los Angeles Lakers forward Ron Artest go after a loose ball during the first quarter of Game 7 of the NBA Finals at the Staples Center Thursday, June 17, 2010. Staf

Source: MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images / Getty

The Philadelphia Sixers have the 16th pick in this year’s (2024) NBA Draft, which isn’t the best positioning, but still high enough to get a steal in the draft if the right player still remains on the board.

RELATED: I’ll Pass: Top 10 Most Notable Draft Steals in NBA History

The NBA Draft is one of, if not the most memorable moment in anyone’s professional Basketball career. Where you are drafted is determined based on what you’ve showcased in college or internationally.

Usually the emphasis of ‘getting the best player’ of the draft is over after the first 10-15 picks, as everyone else is usually written off as mediocre, but that is not always the case. There have been some true professionals that have had a successful career in the NBA despite being drafted outside the lottery (picks 1-14). As we focus on pick #16, there are some notable players who were selected at this position.

The Sixers landed the 16th pick three times in the last 25 years. Last time Philadelphia had the 16th pick was in 2011, where they selected . Three years prior in 2008, they selected with the 16th pick, and selected Jiri Welsch with the 16th pick in 2002.

Who is the best player to be selected #16 in the NBA Draft?

Metta Sandiford-Artest is arguably the greatest player to be selected with the 16th pick in the NBA draft. Formerly known as Metta World-Peace, Sandiford-Artest has had the most successful career of anyone picked 16th in the draft. Sandiford-Artest went on to make the All-Rookie team in 2000, which led to an incredible year in 2004 where he won Defensive Player of the year, was listed All-NBA and was named an NBA All-star. Sandiford-Artest went on to be apart of four NBA All-Defensive teams before winning his first NBA championship in 2010 with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Ron Artest savors a moment with the Larry O'Brien Trophy as he boards a float along with Lakers tea

Source: Robert Gauthier / Getty

As the Sixers have this years (2024) 16th pick, we take a look at some of the 16th pick in the last 25 years of the NBA Draft.

Check out the last 25 ’16th Picks’ in the NBA Draft below!

The History of the 16th Pick in the NBA Draft  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1. Keyonte George – 2023 (Phoenix Suns)

Keyonte George - 2023 (Phoenix Suns) Source:Getty

2. AJ Griffin – 2022 (Atlanta Hawks)

AJ Griffin - 2022 (Atlanta Hawks) Source:Getty

3. Alperen Sengun – 2021 (Houston Rockets)

Alperen Sengun - 2021 (Houston Rockets) Source:Getty

4. Isaiah Stewart – 2020 (Portland Trailblazers)

Isaiah Stewart - 2020 (Portland Trailblazers) Source:Getty

5. Chuma Okeke – 2019 (Orlando Magic)

Chuma Okeke - 2019 (Orlando Magic) Source:Getty

6. Zhaire Smith – 2018 (Phoenix Suns)

Zhaire Smith - 2018 (Phoenix Suns) Source:Getty

7. Justin Patton – 2017 (Chicago Bulls)

Justin Patton - 2017 (Chicago Bulls) Source:Getty

8. Guerschon Yabusele – 2016 (Boston Celtics)

Guerschon Yabusele - 2016 (Boston Celtics) Source:Getty

9. Terry Rozier III – 2015 (Boston Celtics)

Terry Rozier III - 2015 (Boston Celtics) Source:Getty

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – APRIL 07: Terry Rozier III #2 of the Miami Heat dribbles the ball in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on April 07, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

10. Jusuf Nurkic – 2014 (Chicago Bulls)

Jusuf Nurkic - 2014 (Chicago Bulls) Source:Getty

11. Lucas Nogueira – 2013 (Boston Celtics)

Lucas Nogueira - 2013 (Boston Celtics) Source:Getty

12. Royce White – 2012 (Houston Rockets)

Royce White - 2012 (Houston Rockets) Source:Getty

13. Nikola Vucevic – 2011 (Philadelphia 76ers)

Nikola Vucevic - 2011 (Philadelphia 76ers) Source:Getty

14. Luke Babbitt – 2010 (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Luke Babbitt - 2010 (Minnesota Timberwolves) Source:Getty

15. James Johnson – 2009 (Chicago Bulls)

James Johnson - 2009 (Chicago Bulls) Source:Getty

16. Marreese Speights – 2008 (Philadelphia 76ers)

Marreese Speights - 2008 (Philadelphia 76ers) Source:Getty

17. Nick Young – 2007 (Washington Wizards)

Nick Young - 2007 (Washington Wizards) Source:Getty

18. Rodney Carney – 2006 (Chicago Bulls)

Rodney Carney - 2006 (Chicago Bulls) Source:Getty

19. Joey Graham – 2005 (Toronto Raptors)

Joey Graham - 2005 (Toronto Raptors) Source:Getty

20. Kirk Synder – 2004 (Utah Jazz)

Kirk Synder - 2004 (Utah Jazz) Source:Getty

21. Troy Bell – 2003 (Boston Celtics)

Troy Bell - 2003 (Boston Celtics) Source:Getty

22. Jiri Welsch – 2002 (Philadelphia 76ers)

Jiri Welsch - 2002 (Philadelphia 76ers) Source:Getty

23. Kirk Haston – 2001 (Charlotte Hornets)

Kirk Haston - 2001 (Charlotte Hornets) Source:Getty

24. Hedo Turkoglu – 2000 (Sacramento Kings)

Hedo Turkoglu - 2000 (Sacramento Kings) Source:Getty

25. Metta Sandiford-Artest 1999 (Chicago Bulls)

Metta Sandiford-Artest 1999 (Chicago Bulls) Source:Getty
