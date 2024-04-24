Listen Live
Entertainment

The Internet Reacts To Quavo’s Response To Chris Brown’s Diss Track

Published on April 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty


Quavo responded to Chris Brown’s diss track with a track titled “Over H*es & Bi**hes,” released on Monday through Quavo’s YouTube channel. The track’s cover art depicted a photoshopped image of Quavo appearing to confront Brown.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In the track, Quavo didn’t hold back, delivering direct jabs at Brown while featuring Takeoff on the hook. He rapped lines like, “Lil boy wanna die ’bout some c**chie? / You still upset ’bout Karrueche? / You tried to confront Teyana, but Usher intervened / The substance abuse, bipolar disorder, no wonder / You were on top, but now you’re falling / Going out sad, I’m watching you crumble.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

Quavo also cautioned Brown against mentioning Takeoff, stating, “It’s not just a disagreement, you know you lost to Frank Ocean / There were repercussions at your home due to unpaid dues / This situation is directed at you / Don’t even mention Takeoff.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Brown, in response, expressed his disappointment with the track on Instagram Stories, writing, “Google Raps THAT SH*T IS POOOOOOOH,” and adding, “Damn and I was excited… that track doesn’t even deserve a response. Takeoff’s rap is better. COME ON QUAVIOUS.”

Related Article: Jill Scott Catches Xitter Wrath After Propping Up Chris Brown &amp; Seemingly Defending Abusers

Fans are speculating the feud between Quavo and Brown began due to Brown’s disapproval of Quavo dating his former girlfriend Karrueche Tran. This tension led to a series of diss tracks from both sides, including Brown’s “Freak” and Quavo’s “Tender.”

The ongoing exchange between the two artists has caught the attention of fans, who are eagerly anticipating further developments in this heated dispute.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

The Internet Reacts To Quavo’s Response To Chris Brown’s Diss Track  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Trending
11 items
Entertainment

The Internet Reacts To Quavo’s Response To Chris Brown’s Diss Track

Katt Williams Front Row Register to Win WOSL
Contests

Win Front Row Tickets to Katt Williams!

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats

News

G. Dep Looks To Reconnect With Diddy Despite Assault Allegations [Video]

Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

Rhythm on the River
Rhythm On the River

Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule

Entertainment

Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close