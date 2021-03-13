LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

We’re now at the anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death.

Last year, officers from Louisville Metro Police Department in plainclothes used a battering ram to gain entry into her residence without identifying who they were upon the violent entry. Former officers Myles Cosgrove, Brett Hankinson, and Jonathan Mattingly fired a barrage of bullets into her home, five of which hit and killed Taylor, who was sleeping. None of the officers were charged for her death.

What should have been an open-and-shut case is now one of the most heartbreaking to sweep the nation, leaving behind a legacy of illegal cover-ups, botched grand jury hearings, and the cry for justice from a mother who continues to seek proper closure for her daughter’s death. Yet, the FBI claims to remain dedicated to closing the case.

“On this one-year anniversary of the death of Breonna Taylor, FBI Louisville remains steadfast in its commitment to bringing this investigation to its appropriate conclusion,” says Special Agent Robert Brown from a Twitter statement. “ Even though the COVID pandemic has presented several unexpected obstacles, FBI Louisville has made significant progress in the investigation since it was initiated in May 2020. Our team is actively investigating all aspects of her death and will continue to work diligently until this investigation is completed.”

As the investigation continues, we compiled a list of major events that happened after the news of her violent death murder.

The Major Events That Unfolded The Year After Breonna Taylor’s Death was originally published on hiphopwired.com