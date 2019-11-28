CLOSE
The Obama’s Thanksgiving Day Family Photo Is The Best Thing On The Internet

Posted November 28, 2019

Obama Thanksgiving 2019 Photo

Source: @MichelleObama / Michelle Obama


It’s been about three years since Barack Obama left the White House, and the (non-racist) nation still misses him. The Obama Family dropped a Happy Thanksgiving Day message, and it’s easily the best thing on the Internet.

The first Black President, the accomplished First Lady Michelle Obama and daughters Sasha, 21, and Malia, 18, are all accounted for in the family pic shared on social media yesterday (Nov. 27).

“From our family to yours, #HappyThanksgiving!” wrote Mrs. Obama on Twitter.

Malia is dressed like she had her own plans, but that’s a discussion for another day.

Can we get them back in the White House? After it has been properly saged, of course.

Peep reactions to the Obama family pic below.

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

