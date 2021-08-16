The Queen’s Catalogue: Classic Hip-Hop Songs That Sample Aretha Franklin [Listen]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

On this day in 2018, we lost a timeless voice. Known as “The Queen Of Soul,” Aretha Franklin became the first female performer inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She was also ranked Number 1 on Rolling Stone’s list of “100 Greatest Singers of All Time.”

Last week, her life story made its way to the big screen. Featuring an all-star cast that includes Forest Whitaker, Mary J. Blige, Queen Latifah, Marlon Wayans and Jennifer Hudson as the icon herself, the film, appropriately titled RESPECT, chronicles the rise of Franklin’s career from a young girl performing in the choir to international superstardom.

As we celebrate the life of one of music’s finest, let’s take a look back at some of Aretha Franklin’s most beloved tracks, and the Hip-Hop records that drew inspiration from The Queen’s Catalogue.

