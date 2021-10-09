The Rock Can Rap! Fans React To Dwayne Johnson Trading Bars With Tech N9ne

After already proving to be a man of many talents by successfully transitioning from a popular career in professional wrestling to regularly topping the list of highest-paid actors in Hollywood, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson might be preparing us for a third act in his career — rapping!
The Ballers star showed off his skills in the booth recently by dropping a verse for rap vet Tech N9ne in a new song called “Face Off,” and many people reacted to hearing The Rock rocking the mic.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
The song, which appears on Tech’s freshly-released new album ASIN9NE, marks the grand debut of Johnson as an emcee, and his bars are surprisingly just as strong as his iconic action figure physique suggests. Although he doesn’t try to keep up with the insanely-skilled fast flows of Tech N9ne or fellow featured artists Joey Cool and King Iso, it’s the energy in Dwayne’s delivery that makes him sound so authentic.
Those old enough to remember might recall that technically this isn’t The Rock’s first time doing a music collaboration. At the peak of his WWF/WWE career, the fan-favorite People’s Champ lended his famous in-ring quote “It doesn’t matter!” to Wyclef Jean by appearing on the chorus of his The Ecleftic: 2 Sides II a Book lead single, aptly-titled “It Doesn’t Matter,” back in 2000. His contributions were limited to a simple “speaking role” on the groovy track, so we’re glad he finally decided to get lyrical after giving us a preview two decades ago.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
Enjoy the official music video for Tech N9ne’s “Face Off” below, and keep scrolling to see a few fan reactions on social media from those who were wowed by the fact that The Rock can rap and others who think he should probably stick to acting:
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
1. Who had Tech N9ne doing a song with The Rock (with him rapping) on their 2021 Bingo Card?
Who had Tech N9ne doing a song with The Rock (with him rapping) on their 2021 Bingo Card? pic.twitter.com/3FzrtPEXiS
— (@Deascent) October 9, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
via @Deascent
2. The future president of the United States rapping on a Tech N9ne tune. Come on now. #TheRock
The future president of the United States rapping on a Tech N9ne tune. Come on now. #TheRock pic.twitter.com/wz0CV4kRWj
— Tshiamo Mogagabe (@THETshiamoMogg1) October 8, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
via @THETshiamoMogg1
3. Nice to see you rapping again
Nice to see you rapping again pic.twitter.com/jeSsP3rt4V
— shifaarithay (@shifaarithay) October 9, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
via @shifaarithay
4. The Rock rapping with Tech?! What a time to be alive
The Rock rapping with Tech?! What a time to be alive https://t.co/2FW6xjCPhm
— KCP BNG (@BNG_KC) October 8, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
via @BNG_KC
5. . @TheRock rapping in new Tech N9ne song just reminded me of this Wyclef classic.
.@TheRock rapping in new Tech N9ne song just reminded me of this Wyclef classic. pic.twitter.com/6JLUralofc
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) October 8, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
via @ryansatin
6. WHY IS NO ONE TALKING ABOUT HOW TECH 9 GOT DWAYNE THE ROCK JOHNSON TO RAP FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER ON HIS SONG
WHY IS NO ONE TALKING ABOUT HOW TECH 9 GOT DWAYNE THE ROCK JOHNSON TO RAP FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER ON HIS SONG
— Hi-Rez (@HiRezTheRapper) October 8, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
via @HiRezTheRapper
7. Tech N9ne the only mf to get the Rock on a fucking rap song
Tech N9ne the only mf to get the Rock on a fucking rap song pic.twitter.com/HdMqX78rwv
— RudePrism (@RudePrism) October 8, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
via @RudePrism
8. Uhhhhmmmmm, Variety is obviously forgetting The Rock’s real rap debut.
Uhhhhmmmmm, Variety is obviously forgetting The Rock’s real rap debut. pic.twitter.com/TLBlGFveb9
— Anthony (@CrowSalvation22) October 9, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
via @CrowSalvation22
9. Tech N9ne really got Dwayne Johnson spitting bars on a song… This is The Rock’s first ever rap song according to his Twitter feed He’s got a decent flow too tbh
Tech N9ne really got Dwayne Johnson spitting bars on a song…
This is The Rock's first ever rap song according to his Twitter feed
He's got a decent flow too tbh
— Hip Hop By The Numbers (@HipHopNumbers) October 8, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
via @HipHopNumbers
10. Loving @TheRock in @TechN9ne new rap Face Off, that’s some serious rapping my man…… “it’s about drive, it’s about power” One take that’s a wrap…. we’ve got drive too, check out crypto’s new Charity Coin @ThePeoples_Coin we NEED you Rock!
Loving @TheRock in @TechN9ne new rap Face Off, that's some serious rapping my man…… "it's about drive, it's about power" One take that's a wrap…. we've got drive too, check out crypto's new Charity Coin @ThePeoples_Coin we NEED you Rock! pic.twitter.com/mZSnSN3Olo
— Timo Barro (@TimoBarro) October 9, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
via @TimoBarro
11. Sigh why did Tech N9ne allow The Rock to rap
Sigh why did Tech N9ne allow The Rock to rap pic.twitter.com/ApgfkR7Pwa
— Tangent Twinz (@Frequency_Pod) October 8, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
via @Frequency_Pod
12. Me listening to The Rock rap
Me listening to The Rock rap pic.twitter.com/6IirO6BtPR
— Rowdy Roddy Pipedher (@wordplay_kid26) October 8, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
via @wordplay_kid26
13. Dwayne @TheRock Johnson makes his “Rap” debut All the rappers and rap fans like…
Dwayne @TheRock Johnson makes his "Rap" debut
All the rappers and rap fans like… pic.twitter.com/tQOyqUwWtK
— SportzStew Ⓥ (@sportzstewcom) October 8, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
via @sportzstewcom
14. Wyclef when he sees The Rock say that his song with Tech N9ne is his first rap song:
Wyclef when he sees The Rock say that his song with Tech N9ne is his first rap song: pic.twitter.com/U8QvGDJHzK
— The Arnold Palmer Album is out NOW!!! (@R8edR_) October 8, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
via @R8edR_
15. THE ROCK RAPS
THE ROCK RAPS pic.twitter.com/I1daDzsC1S
— UNSANCTIONED Podcast (@UnsanctionedPW) October 8, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
via @UnsanctionedPW
The Rock Can Rap! Fans React To Dwayne Johnson Trading Bars With Tech N9ne was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1. Who had Tech N9ne doing a song with The Rock (with him rapping) on their 2021 Bingo Card?
via @Deascent
2. The future president of the United States rapping on a Tech N9ne tune. Come on now. #TheRock
via @THETshiamoMogg1
3. Nice to see you rapping again
via @shifaarithay
4. The Rock rapping with Tech?! What a time to be alive
via @BNG_KC
5. . @TheRock rapping in new Tech N9ne song just reminded me of this Wyclef classic.
via @ryansatin
6. WHY IS NO ONE TALKING ABOUT HOW TECH 9 GOT DWAYNE THE ROCK JOHNSON TO RAP FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER ON HIS SONG
via @HiRezTheRapper
7. Tech N9ne the only mf to get the Rock on a fucking rap song
via @RudePrism
8. Uhhhhmmmmm, Variety is obviously forgetting The Rock’s real rap debut.
via @CrowSalvation22
9. Tech N9ne really got Dwayne Johnson spitting bars on a song… This is The Rock’s first ever rap song according to his Twitter feed He’s got a decent flow too tbh
via @HipHopNumbers
10. Loving @TheRock in @TechN9ne new rap Face Off, that’s some serious rapping my man…… “it’s about drive, it’s about power” One take that’s a wrap…. we’ve got drive too, check out crypto’s new Charity Coin @ThePeoples_Coin we NEED you Rock!
via @TimoBarro
11. Sigh why did Tech N9ne allow The Rock to rap
via @Frequency_Pod
12. Me listening to The Rock rap
via @wordplay_kid26
13. Dwayne @TheRock Johnson makes his “Rap” debut All the rappers and rap fans like…
via @sportzstewcom
14. Wyclef when he sees The Rock say that his song with Tech N9ne is his first rap song:
via @R8edR_
15. THE ROCK RAPS
via @UnsanctionedPW