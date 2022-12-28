Meet Ashley Christine Trybula, or more personally known as AC. AC is a media personality who currently leads a team of passionate curators as a Digital Program Director for iHeartMedia super-serving over a quarter billion consumers every month. Outside of her editorial duties, AC serves as a multimedia personality who broadcasts around the United States, taking her audience to the industry’s biggest events, concerts and award shows as well as leading various community focused movements that call for change of today’s injustices. You can find AC on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @ACThePlug!

Luka Doncic, 23, has already accomplished a lot in his pro basketball career. But last night was just ridiculous.

With the Dallas Mavericks at home against the New York Knicks, Luka went for an NBA first 60 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists. It’s the NBA’s only 61-point, 20-rebound triple-double.

And oh yeah, he also had one of the craziest plays to force overtime you’ll ever see.

With the Mav’s down 2 with just seconds left on the clock, Luka went to the free-throw line. After missing on purpose, he scraped the rebound away from a Knickerbocker and tossed up an unset, mid-range jumper that hit nothing but the bottom of the net.

The Mavericks went on to win in OT. They’re the first team in 20 seasons to win a game after trailing by 9 points with 35 seconds or less remaining. Teams had been 0-13,884 in those situations.

Luka Magic.

Keep scrolling to see some of the best reactions to Luka’s unreal night!

The Sports World Reacts to Luka Doncic’s Legendary Night was originally published on wzakcleveland.com