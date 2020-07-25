CLOSE
The Struggle Files: Michigan Woman Knocked For Arson After Nearly Blowing Herself Up

Posted 20 hours ago

Sydney Parham

Source: Macomb County Jail / Macomb County Jail


A viral video that made its rounds on social media led to chuckles for many but the story behind the clip is no laughing matter for one Michigan woman. Sydney Parham of Fraser was arraigned Friday (July 24) with one count of third degree arson for setting the blaze.

According to local outlet Macomb Daily, Parham, 26, was allegedly seen at the scene of the fire in a video and was reportedly the only person near the explosion that occurred this past Wednesday (July 22).

By way of eyewitness accounts and other investigative methods, Parham was later located and arrested, this after it was revealed that she and the owner of the Jeep she attempted to burn were known to each other.

Parham was treated for minor cuts and burns at the Macomb County Jail and was slapped with the felony third degree arson charge in Clinton Township. Parham’s bond was set at $20,000 and she’ll be back in court next month for the next steps in her case.

With the news going wide online, the video has been given the meme treatment. We’ve got the best we could find below.

Photo: Macomb County Jail

