HomeArts & Entertainment

The Sublime Looks We Loved From Laquan Smith’s NYFW Show

Posted 21 hours ago

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Laquan Smith

Source: Fernanda Calfat / Getty


We were already looking forward to Laquan Smith’s NYFW show, but when the in-demand designer announced it would be at the Empire State Building we got really excited! As expected, he didn’t disappoint. With splendid ready-to-wear looks that can go from day to night with the switch of a feathery duster, his collection gave what needed to be gave.

Laquan sent dozens of looks down the runway that showcased his unmatched ability to accentuate the best of your silhouette. The collection is full of pieces we didn’t know we needed and that’s the beauty of his elevated designs, the aesthetic is sexy and relatable. From metallic blue pants to flesh-toned pairings and luxurious sheer moments, his looks are everyday statement pieces.

Check out all the looks, we’re swooning over.

The Sublime Looks We Loved From Laquan Smith’s NYFW Show  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

2. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

3. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

4. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

5. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

6. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

7. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City.

8. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

9. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

10. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

11. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

12. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

13. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

14. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City.

15. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

16. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City.

17. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

18. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City.

19. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

20. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City.

21. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City.

22. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

23. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City.

Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 2 weeks ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 5 months ago
08.26.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 5 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 5 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 6 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 7 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 8 months ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 10 months ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 10 months ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 11 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close