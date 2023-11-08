Listen Live
The Top 10 Richest People In The World

Published on November 8, 2023

Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Feb 2017

Source: WWD / Getty

The world’s billionaires represent a small fraction of the global population, but they hold a significant share of total wealth in our world.

According to recent estimates, the 10 richest billionaires in the world are worth a staggering amount, with the top spot alone being valued over $200 billion.

The majority of the wealthiest individuals owe their massive fortunes predominantly to the technology, luxury goods, and investment sectors.

While the rankings fluctuate frequently, some individuals like Bill Gates and Warren Buffett have managed to maintain spots in the top 10 for multiple years.

The astronomical net worths of the world’s richest showcase the massive accumulation and concentration of wealth at the top.

Take a look at our list below that shows The Top 10 Richest People In The World.

1. Elon Musk – Net Worth: $228 billion

Elon Musk - Net Worth: $228 billion Source:WENN

Age: 52

Residence: United States

Co-founder and CEO: Tesla

2. Bernard Arnualt – Net Worth: $164 billion

Bernard Arnualt - Net Worth: $164 billion Source:Getty

Age: 74

Residence: France

CEO and Chair: LVMH

3. Jeff Bezos – Net Worth: $150 billion

Jeff Bezos - Net Worth: $150 billion Source:Getty

Age: 59

Residence: United States

Founder and Executive Chair: Amazon

4. Bill Gates – Net Worth: $122 billion

Bill Gates - Net Worth: $122 billion Source:Getty

Age: 67

Residence: United States

Co-founder: Microsoft

5. Larry Ellison – Net Worth: $122 billion

Larry Ellison - Net Worth: $122 billion Source:Getty

Age: 79

Residence: United States

Co-founder, Chair, and CTO: Oracle

6. Larry Page – Net Worth: $121 billion

Larry Page - Net Worth: $121 billion Source:Getty

Age: 50

Residence: United States

Co-founder and Board Member: Alphabet

7. Warren Buffett – Net Worth: $115 billion

Warren Buffett - Net Worth: $115 billion Source:Getty

Age: 93

Residence: United States

CEO: Berkshire Hathaway

8. Sergey Brin – Net Worth: $115 billion

Sergey Brin - Net Worth: $115 billion Source:Getty

Age: 50

Residence: United States

Co-founder and Board Member: Alphabet

9. Steve Ballmer – Net Worth: $111 billion

Steve Ballmer - Net Worth: $111 billion Source:Getty

Age: 67

Residence: United States

Owner: Los Angeles Clippers

10. Mark Zuckerberg – Net Worth: $111 billion

Mark Zuckerberg - Net Worth: $111 billion Source:Getty

Age: 39

Residence: United States

CEO and Chair: Meta Platforms

