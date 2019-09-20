CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

The Top 50 Looks Out Of London Fashion Week Worn By Black Models

Posted 8 hours ago

London Fashion Week is the next stop in the big four (New York, Milan, and Paris). LFW began in 1983 and has emerged as a retail haven bringing economic growth to England. There’s a reason Rihanna moved here (and not just to be closer to her boo) – the fashion here is a mix of classic with brands like Burberry showing as well as fantasy, with standout notables like Molly Goddard. Of course, there is the infamous Fashion For Relief Runway Charity show, ran by Naomi Campbell herself, that allows brings out a star studded crowd.

While you may not live across the pond, there is no reason not to be inspired by it! Get into these fashion looks modeled by Black women!

The Top 50 Looks Out Of London Fashion Week Worn By Black Models was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close