The Ultimate Black-Owned Gift Guide For Everyone In Your Life

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Yes, the Christmas season is upon us, and you’re probably trying to work your way down your list of gift recipients. Sometimes, it can be hard to lock down the perfect gift, but opting for an item that will provide great use and put a smile on your loved one’s face is easy with the right

guide.

Not only will shopping with Black-owned brands put your coins in the right place, but you’ll also be sure that your loved one will receive the very best made by us for us. Whether it’s your cousin who loves all things haircare, your hard-working bestie that’s a wine aficionado, or your spiritual aunt that’s all about maintaining her zen, we’ve got you covered with the ultimate Black-owned gift guide.

If you’re an avid Hello Beautiful reader, you know the drill. Secure a Wi-Fi connection, stretch out your finger, and get your trusty credit card handy. We’ve compiled the best in makeup, lifestyle, haircare, and more to satisfy your loved ones. Cancel the shopping trip. Everything you need is just a click away with our 2022 ultimate black-owned gift guide.

Happy Shopping. And, of course, Happy Holidays!

1. Affirmations for Black Women Source:Courtesy of Affirmations for Black Women The Affirmations for Black Women journal is the perfect gift for all the women in your life. The book is designed to help Black women feel empowered and embrace their self-worth through reflective journaling. Oludara Adeeyo, psychotherapist and author of Self-Care for Black Women, presents this interactive journal with more than 100 affirmations to support, empower, and build up Black women in all aspects of their lives — emotional, physical, professional, and more. Readers will learn why affirmations are important, how to incorporate them into a self-care practice, and how to use affirmations to chase their dreams. The journal is available for sale starting December 27th, but it is well worth the wait. Help the women in your life jumpstart their New Year mentality with Affirmations for Black Women. Shop Now

2. Diavian Naturals Source:Diavian Naturals Add to your friend’s self-care regimen with Diavian Naturals. The all-natural brand prioritizes healthy skin by using earth’s resources to moisturize, nourish and hydrate. The New York-based company offers shea butter, a body scrub, hair growth oil, and a pomade. Shop bundle deals to maximize the Diavian Naturals experience. Shop Now

3. My-Secret Scent Torso Gift Set Source:My Secret-Scent First up is the Torso Gift Set from Shakira Brightly’s lifestyle brand, My Secret Scent. This collection is perfect for the bougie friend or family member that loves enjoying their space with sweet scents and likes to cap off the night with a glass of vino. This gift ups the ante with a wine glass made in the shape of a curvy woman and a matching ginger candle. Shop Now

4. Dosso Beauty Braid Box Source:Dosso Beauty This one is for the hair maven in your life. This baddie is always rocking a new look and serving an unforgettable slay with every switch-up. The Dosso Beauty Braid Box comes in major clutch to provide everything you need for the perfect braid install. It features six single places of the brand’s hypoallergenic braiding hair (in 26 colors), a satin braid bonnet, edge brush, edge control, and a scarf to keep your lewk in mint condition. Yup, it’s the real deal. Shop Now

5. Love Cork Screw The Full Monty Gift Set Source:Love Cork Screw If he/she loves quality wine to ease their mind after a long day at the office, they’ll love the Love Cork Screw Full Monty Gift Set. This trio features a wine of your choice (ranging from pinot Grigio to rose), a deliciously scented candle to invigorate their senses and a body butter that seals the deal for a relaxing self-care night in. Shop Now

6. The TLB Divinely Feminine Collaboration Collection Source:The Lip Bar Contrary to popular belief, there is no such thing as having too much makeup. And thanks to Melissa Butler’s cult-favorite brand, The Lip Bar, you can spoil your beauty lover with the finest in makeup. Enter: The Divinely Feminine Collection. Known as the partnership between The Lip Bar and Grammy award-winning singer Kierra Sheard-Kelly, it boasts a marriage of her favorite products from the brand that just so happen to be everyday must-haves — from the Bawse Lady red lippie to the Straight Line Eyeliner. Shop Now

7. Tonight’s Conversation Cards Date Night Edition Source:Ace Metaphor Lord knows navigating the dating scene is hard, but Tonight’s Conversation Cards Date Night Edition card game by Ace Metaphor makes things a bit easier. This deck contains over 100 questions meant to build intriguing dialogue, test your compatibility, and learn more about each other. Plus, it’s great for couples looking to spice things up on date night. The days of struggling to have conversations are over! Shop Now

8. Mielle Organics Type 4 Slay Bundle Source:Mielle Organics Naturalistas take pride in keeping their curls, coils, and kinks in great shape. Thankfully, the Mielle Organics Type 4 Slay haircare bundle makes the jump much easier with popular items from the Pomegranate & Honey section to give your texture just what it needs: moisture! It has the Pomegranate & Honey mousse w/hold, super hold edge gel, leave-in conditioner, and coil sculpting custard to keep your mane looking picture-perfect around the clock. Shop Now

9. Lawyers For The Culture Hoodie Source:Lawyers For The Culture Hoodie Calling all lawyer baes! There’s no better way to remind the lawyer in your crew how much they mean to the culture — courtesy of lawyer bae Desiree Talley. The stylish Lawyers For The Culture Hoodie comes in clutch for lawyers looking to represent outside of the formal business dress code. On the flip side, it allows the non-lawyers to pay homage to our fellow Black brothers and sisters that practice the profession. Shop Now

10. Forvr Mood Après-Ski Gift Set Source:FORVR MOOD No gift set is complete without a collection of top-quality candles. And, of course, our favorite candle lady, aka beauty tastemaker, aka lifestyle extraordinaire Jackie Aina, is the woman to talk to. Jackie’s Forvr Mood lifestyle brand features some of the best soy wax candles in the market, including the new Après-Ski Gift Set. This gift serves up the perfect balance of Christmas scents you love that’ll get you in the spirit, calm your senses, and turn up the sexy. The candle lover in your crew will be forever grateful. Shop Now

11. Introvert N The City’s Mindful Moon Deck Source:Introvert N the City One of the best presents to give a loved one is the gift of positive thinking, calmness, and confidence. This is where Introvert N The City’s Mindful Moon Deck comes into play. This magnificent bundle features a rose incense pack (based on availability), a crystal of your choice (based on availability), and a Mindful Moon deck with a slew of positive affirmations to help you present yourself to the world as your most positive self. This deck is perfect for any and everyone in your life. After all, what we feed ourselves daily shapes our thoughts. Shop Now