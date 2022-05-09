‘The Upshaws’ Are Back With Season 2’s First-Look Photos & Release Date [Gallery]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Upshaws returns to Netflix for Season 2. The comedy is headed back to the streaming platform next month. Check out first-look photos from the upcoming season inside.

Netflix’s hit comedy series The Upshaws finally has a premiere date. Season 2 will include 8 new 30-minute episodes. It will debut June 29, 2022 to Netflix.

The multi-camera comedy created by Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Sykes follows a working-class African American family in Indiana struggling to make it work and make it right without the blueprints to do it. The Upshaws stars executive producers Mike Epps (Bernie Upshaw) and Sykes (Lucretia Turner). The ensemble cast also includes Kim Fields (Regina Upshaw), Page Kennedy (Duck), Diamond Lyons (Kelvin Upshaw), Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins (Aaliyah Upshaw), Jermelle Simon (Bernard Upshaw), Gabrielle Dennis (Tasha Lewis), and Journey Christine (Maya Upshaw).

The official series synopsis:

Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together. In season 2 part 1, the Upshaws continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new loves, old flames, big dreams, life changes and the love and drama that comes with family.

The Upshaws will premiere on Netflix June 29. Check out season 2’s first-look photos below.

