The Way He Moves: Michael Jackson’s 5 Best Dance Music Videos

Posted 7 hours ago

June 25 is a day that has become quite iconic in the world of music. Some are celebrating the anniversary of Jay-Z’s debut album, Reasonable Doubt, while others might be remembering this day as the anniversary of Prince dropping his classic Purple Rain soundtrack album.

However, everyone commemorates June 25th, 2009 as the day we lost the King Of Pop, Michael Jackson.

A man of many talents — selling millions of records worldwide being one of them — Michael Jackson truly earned his rank as one of the greatest musicians, if not the greatest, to ever walk this Earth. Of course, we all know he preferred to Moonwalk his way through life, which is why decided to take today to honor the way he moved.

Even though we’ll admit, it can be a bit sacrilegious to pick a “5 best” anything when it comes to MJ, we’re willing to create the debate for the sake of Black Music Month.

Take a look below at our picks for the five best Michael Jackson videos that show off his legendary dance moves — no particular order, but “Thriller” is definitely numero uno! Enjoy, debate and give us your own top 5 lists in honor of MJ today:

The Way He Moves: Michael Jackson’s 5 Best Dance Music Videos  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. “Thriller”

As everyone has ever told you before, this is the greatest music video of all time. The dance moves alone are a prime reason why that’s a fact.

2. “Bad”

Talk about cinematic — He gave us a stellar performance and a show!

3. “Beat It”

Easily the Originator of “breath, stretch, shake.” You’d be lying if you said you never tried that foot-slide, too!

4. “Remember The Time”

Shoutout to legendary choreographer Fatima Robinson for giving MJ one of his most iconic footwork moments.

5. “Smooth Criminal”

The lean — nothing left to be said!

