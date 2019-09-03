CLOSE
The West Indian Day Parade Was A Brooklyn Fashion Dream!

Every Labor Day, the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn is buzzing with Caribbean pride for the West Indian Day Parade! And this year was no different.

Despite the rain, nearly two million people flocked to the borough to see the array of feathers, wings, masks, and headdresses to celebrate the numerous countries of the Caribbean.

“I’ve been waiting for this all year,” said Keiandra Blair, 18, of Brooklyn who marched in the parade for the first time told the New York Post.

Adding, “Rain or sun, I’m still dancing. Nothing is going to stop me. That’s our culture.”

From children, men and women, including singer Justine Skye were there repping for their homelands.

View this post on Instagram

ATE THAT 🔮 TUH !

A post shared by 🔊 (@justineskye) on

 

Take a look at some of the best costumes we saw on the ‘Gram:

View this post on Instagram

I love my culture 🇯🇲 #barewithme

A post shared by 🔊 (@justineskye) on

View this post on Instagram

#westindiandayparade2019 9/9

A post shared by Julian Myles (@myles.ny) on

View this post on Instagram

#gorgeous #beautiful #beauty #westindiandayparade

A post shared by Sanders S (@thebsn2019) on

View this post on Instagram

#beautiful #jamaican #jamaica #westindiandayparade

A post shared by Sanders S (@thebsn2019) on

