These 10 Artists Have The Most Diehard Fans [Gallery]

Artists Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj have some of the most diehard fanbases in the world. The way their fans ride for them is something to be studied, and new data reveals the top artists whose fans are the most devoted to them. Read more and check out the list inside.
Research conducted by casinos sweepstakes comparison site Casinos Sweeps, analyzed Instagram and TikTok hashtag data related to fans and fan pages to identify the artists whose fans post about them the most. Leading the artists with the most diehard fans is Billie Elish, who was found to have the highest number of Instagram and TikTok posts tagged by fans. Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift came in second and third respectively with the most passionate fans on social media.
Other artists like Lana Del Ray, Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj and Dua Lipa also rank among the top ten artists that fans are most obsessed with.
The study looked at the number of Instagram posts containing hashtags of the artist’s name, followed by ‘fan,’ ‘fans,’ and ‘fanpage’ to find who was the most popular.
“It’s easy to get swept up in any news and talk surrounding your favorite artist,” a spokesperson from Casinos Sweeps shared. “While it is a good thing to show your support and love for a star and their music by expressing your admiration with a complimentary post about them, it’s important to understand what crosses over the line.”
Fan culture has been around for many decades with legends like the late singer Michael Jackson and pop star Britney Spears experiencing some of the most obsessive fans and paparazzi we have ever witnessed. Now, fans have even more access with social media at their fingertips all day.
Check out a table with the ranking and statistics below:
|Rank
|Artist
|Number of hashtagged fan posts on Instagram
|Number of hashtagged fan posts on TikTok
|Total number of hashtagged posts
|1.
|Billie Eilish
|2,947,000
|422,000
|3,369,000
|2.
|Ariana Grande
|1,382,000
|205,606
|1,587,606
|3.
|Taylor Swift
|992,000
|44,800
|1,036,800
|4.
|Lana Del Rey
|613,400
|51,700
|665,100
|5.
|Justin Bieber
|568,000
|58,892
|626,892
|6.
|Eminem
|562,000
|27,038
|589,038
|7.
|Dua Lipa
|506,000
|19,157
|525,157
|8.
|Nicki Minaj
|381,600
|8,112
|389,712
|9.
|Harry Styles
|356,500
|6,309
|362,890
|10.
|Shakira
|292,557
|53,793
|346,350
1. Billie EilishSource:Getty
Having shot to fame in the last decade, Billie Eilish tops the list as the artist with the most obsessed fanbase with a whopping 3,369,000 posts containing fan-related hashtags. No doubt her sea of loyal followers will be over the moon to hear the latest news of her 81-date tour for her upcoming album, Hit Me Hard and Soft.
2. Ariana GrandeSource:Getty
Ariana Grande is runner-up with an impressive 1,587,606 posts containing fan-related hashtags, which, whilst is still extremely high, is less than half of Billie Eilish’s.
Supporters recently welcomed the pop icon’s latest album, Eternal Sunshine, although she had to ask them to stop ‘sending hateful messages’ to people in her life based on interpretations made from the album.
3. Taylor SwiftSource:Getty
As the world-renowned pop star is one of the most popular singers in the modern era of music, it’s no surprise that Swifties are one of the most enthusiastic fanbases, placing the artist third at 1,036,800 posts containing fan-related hashtags.
Most recently, supporters have rushed to social media to express their love for Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which has already broken numerous records.
4. Lana Del ReySource:Getty
At 665,100 posts containing fan-related hashtags, Lana Del Rey has the fourth most diehard fanbase.
The international star’s album Born to Die is making its way back up the Billboard charts, after her headline at Coachella 2024 sparked renewed interest among fans.
5. Justin BieberSource:Getty
Rounding out the top five is Justin Bieber at 626,892 posts containing fan-related hashtags. Beliebers have stayed dedicated to the Canadian pop star ever since he ignited a global craze in the early 2010s.
Fans are currently eagerly awaiting the singer’s seventh album, which is his first since taking a break from the music world due to health issues.
6. EminemSource:Getty
Arguably one of the most successful rappers of his generation, Eminem ranked sixth, with 589,038 posts containing fan-related hashtags.
Having laid low over the last few years, he just announced his twelfth studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace), will be coming this summer.
7. Dua LipaSource:Getty
The Brit Award-winning singer’s fame skyrocketed following the release of her music video for New Rules and hasn’t slowed down since.
Set to headline Glastonbury in June, Dua Lipa is the seventh artist whose fans voice their love on social media the most, with 525,157 posts containing fan-related hashtags.
8. Nicki MinajSource:Getty
At 389,712 posts containing fan-related hashtags, the artist with fan base swooning over her the eighth most is the queen of rap.
After a five-year break following the release of Queen, Nicki Minaj released her fifth studio album at the end of last year. Pink Friday 2 is the sequel to Minaj’s debut album Pink Friday (2010), which, judging from fans’ reactions, was deemed well worth the wait.
9. Harry StylesSource:Getty
Harries, as fans of the ex-One Direction singer like to refer to themselves as, aren’t shy about sharing their admiration for him on social media. Harry Style has 362,890 posts containing fan-related hashtags, earning him the ninth spot.
It’s been nearly two years since the Grammy-winning singer released his last album, Harry’s House, and fans currently have their fingers crossed that the speculation around a fourth studio album being released this year is true.
10. ShakiraSource:Getty
Global superstar Shakira claims the final spot in the top ten with 346,350 posts containing fan-related hashtags. Over the years, she has graced fans with numerous iconic songs, such as Hips Don’t Lie and Waka Waka, and continues to make music adorned by her fans.
In March, the Colombian singer released her twelfth studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, and recently announced tour dates set to begin in November.