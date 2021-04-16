There’s been an influx of natural hair posts on Instagram and its enjoyable to see. Watching women in media embrace their curls helps other women love and accept their own hair. More and more, Black women are rocking their natural hair to work, on air, and on the red carpet. Representation is everything!

In case you’ve missed the plethora of Black women gracing us with their crowns, here’s a gallery of 10 celebrities letting their natural curls on the loose.

These 10 Celebrities Are Letting Their Natural Curls Loose was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. GABRIELLE UNION Gabrielle Union created her own haircare brand after she encountered the common issue of stylists not being equipped to handle Black hair. As a result she launched Flawless by GU. Leading up to her debut in 2017, Union gave the world a sneak peak of her curl pattern by posting pictures of her natural hair. Although she alternates between weaves and wigs, she absolutely loves to show off those gorgeous curls of hers.

2. TEYANA TAYLOR Teyana Taylor has one of the most beautiful curl patterns ever. The singer, dancer, director, and producer loves to show off her fresh face and tight curls when she’s not hiding her hair under protective styles.

3. VIOLA DAVIS Viola Davis and her natural head of curls is probably one of my favorite images on the internet. If we had to pick someone who embodies style, grace, and elegance, its the Academy Award winning actress. I love that she uses the red carpet to make these kind of style statements.

4. TARAJI P HENSON Taraji P. Henson is another celebrity who took haircare into her hands and created her own line of products. The red headed bombshell shows off her luxurious curls every chance she gets!

5. SAVANNAH JAMES Savannah James and her daughter Zhuri are the ultimate hair goals duo. The James matriarch occasionally wears her protective styles, but she also isn’t afraid to show off that beautiful curl pattern. She’s also teaching her daughter Zhuri how to fully love and embrace her hair through their YouTube tutorials.

6. MEGAN THEE STALLION Megan Thee Stallion’s wig game is strong, but her natural curls are stronger. The Houston rapper occasionally lets her hair out for the gram and when she does, she leaves us speechless.

7. TAMERA MOWRY HOUSLEY Tamera Mowry Housley’s curls are absolutely yummy. The mother, actress, and talk show host loves to experiment with hairstyles, but my favorite look on her is her gorgeous head of natural hair.

8. KEKE PALMER Our girl KeKe is a hair chameleon, but every now and then she removes the wigs and resorts to her natural state. The actress appeared on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine with her curls and also made a PSA on the importance of taking a stand against natural hair discrimination.

9. JANELLE MONAE Janelle Monae’s style has always been unique, but she turned it up a notch when she dyed her hair blonde and put her natural curls on display for all to see. My favorite flex was when Monae showed out at the NAACP Awards. Between her honey blond hair, red lips, and Christian Siriano dress, she obviously did not come to play fair.