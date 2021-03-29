These Black Entertainers Be Dressing: 10 Best Looks From The NAACP Image Awards

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The 52nd NAACP Image Awards premiered last Saturday, March 27 live on BET and simulcasted to other networks such as CBS, BET Her, VH1, MTV, MTV2 and LOGO. Anthony Anderson has an eight year hosting streak returning to give the honors to a slew of talented Black creators in entertainment, including himself. Anderson won outstanding actor in a comedy series for his role on Black-ish during Friday’s non-televised ceremony.

Amongst the list of Black-ish talent awarded during the ceremony featured Deon Cole and Marsai Martin in the comedy series categories. Though, the biggest award in comedy went to Issa Rae for outstanding actress in a comedy series for her performance in Insecure, and the show’s majors win for overall best comedy series. Other memorable moments to highlight included another emotional posthumous win for Chadwick Boseman with his supporting role in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods and outstanding actor in a motion picture for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which was up for a total of nine nominations.

We were most in love with the outstanding outfits for the night’s virtual event. These Black entertainers be dressing, okay! Take a look at some of the best looks from the night.

ICYMI: Here is a complete list of the winner’s from the 52nd NAACP Image Awards.

Entertainer of the Year

D-Nice (Winner)

Regina King

Viola Davis

Trevor Noah

Tyler Perry

Outstanding Motion Picture

“Bad Boys For Life” (Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Entertainment) (Winner)

“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (Netflix)

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

“One Night In Miami…” (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”(Winner)

Anthony Mackie – “The Banker”

Delroy Lindo – “Da 5 Bloods”

Forest Whitaker – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

Will Smith – “Bad Boys For Life”

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Winner)

Issa Rae – “The Photograph”

Janelle Monáe – “Antebellum”

Madalen Mills – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

Tracee Ellis Ross – “The High Note”

Social Justice Impact

Stacey Abrams (Winner)

April Ryan

Debbie Allen

Lebron James

Tamika Mallory

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae – “Insecure” (Winner)

Folake Olowofoyeku – “Bob Hearts Abishola”

Regina Hall – “Black Monday”

Tracee Ellis Ross – “Black-ish”

Yara Shahidi – “Grown-ish”

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Regé-Jean Page – “Bridgerton” (Winner)

Jonathan Majors – “Lovecraft Country”

Keith David – “Greenleaf”

Nicco Annan – “P-Valley”

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us”

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis – “How To Get Away With Murder” (Winner)

Angela Bassett – “9-1-1”

Brandee Evans – “P-Valley”

Jurnee Smollett – “Lovecraft Country”

Simone Missick – “All Rise”

President’s Award

LeBron James

Hall of Fame Award

Eddie Murphy

Chairman’s Award

Rev. James Lawson

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Chadwick Boseman – “Da 5 Bloods” (Winner)

Aldis Hodge – “One Night In Miami…”

Clarke Peters – “Da 5 Bloods”

Colman Domingo – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Glynn Turman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Phylicia Rashad – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (Winner)

Anika Noni Rose – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

Gabourey Sidibe – “Antebellum”

Nia Long – “The Banker”

Taylour Paige – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

“The Banker” (Winner)

“Emperor”

“Farewell Amor”

“Miss Juneteenth”

“The 24th”

Outstanding International Motion Picture

“Night of the Kings” (Winner)

“Ainu Mosir”

“His House”

“The Last Tree”

“The Life Ahead”

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Madalen Mills – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (Winner)

Dayo Okeniyi – “Emperor”

Dominique Fishback – “Project Power”

Jahi Di’Allo Winston – “Charm City Kings”

Jahzir Bruno – “The Witches”

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Winner)

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

“Soul”

“The Banker”

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

“Soul” (Winner)

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Scoob!”

“Trolls World Tour”

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture

Jamie Foxx – “Soul” (Winner)

Ahmir-Khalib Thompson aka Questlove – “Soul”

Angela Bassett – “Soul”

Chris Rock – “The Witches”

Phylicia Rashad – “Soul”

Outstanding Short Form (Live Action)

“Black Boy Joy” (Winner)

“Baldwin Beauty”

“Gets Good Light”

“Home”

“Mr. & Mrs. Ellis”

Outstanding Short Form (Animated)

“Canvas” (Winner)

“Cops and Robbers”

“Loop”

“The Power of Hope”

“Windup”

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Nadia Hallgren – “Becoming” (Winner)

Loira Limbal – “Through the Night”

Melissa Haizlip – “Mr. Soul!”

Radha Blank – “The Forty-Year-Old Version”

Remi Weekes – “His House”

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

“John Lewis: Good Trouble” (Winner)

“All In: The Fight For Democracy”

“Coded Bias”

“Soul!”

“On the Record”

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

“The Last Dance” (Winner)

“And She Could Be Next”

“Black Love”

“Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade”

“Unsung”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Insecure” (Winner)

“#blackAF”

“Black-ish”

“grown-ish”

“The Last O.G.”

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish” (Winner)

Cedric The Entertainer – “The Neighborhood”

Don Cheadle – “Black Monday”

Idris Elba – “In the Long Run”

Tracy Morgan – “The Last O.G.”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Deon Cole – “Black-ish” (Winner)

Andre Braugher – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Jay Ellis – “Insecure”

Kenan Thompson – “Saturday Night Live”

Laurence Fishburne – “Black-ish”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Marsai Martin – “Black-ish” (Winner)

Jenifer Lewis – “Black-ish”

Natasha Rothwell – “Insecure”

Tichina Arnold – “The Neighborhood”

Yvonne Orji – “Insecure”

Outstanding Drama Series

“Power Book II: Ghost” (Winner)

“All Rise”

“Bridgerton”

“Lovecraft Country”

“This Is Us”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Clifford “Method Man” Smith – “Power Book II: Ghost” (Winner)

Delroy Lindo – “The Good Fight”

Alphonse Nicholson – “P-Valley”

Jeffrey Wright – “Westworld”

Michael Kenneth Williams – “Lovecraft Country”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Mary J. Blige – “Power Book II: Ghost” (Winner)

Adjoa Andoh – “Bridgerton”

Aunjanue Ellis – “Lovecraft Country”

Lynn Whitfield – “Greenleaf”

Susan Kelechi Watson – “This Is Us”

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

“Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker” (Winner)

“Hamilton”

“Little Fires Everywhere”

“Sylvie’s Love”

“The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel”

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Blair Underwood – “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker” (Winner)

Chris Rock – “Fargo”

Daveed Diggs – “Hamilton”

Leslie Odom, Jr. – “Hamilton”

Nnamdi Asomugha – “Sylvie’s Love”

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Octavia Spencer – “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker” (Winner)

Aunjanue Ellis – “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel”

Kerry Washington – “Little Fires Everywhere”

Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You”

Tessa Thompson – “Sylvie’s Love”

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

“The New York Times Presents The Killing of Breonna Taylor” (Winner)

“AM Joy: Remembering John Lewis Special”

“Desus & Mero: The Obama Interview”

“The Color of Covid”

“The Reidout”

Outstanding Talk Series

“Red Table Talk” (Winner)

“Tamron Hall”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“The Oprah Conversation”

“The Shop: Uninterrupted”

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

“Celebrity Family Feud” (Winner)

“Iyanla: Fix My Life”

“Shark Tank”

“United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell”

“Voices of Fire”

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

“VERZUZ” (Winner)

“8:46”

“Black Is King”

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion”

“Yvonne Orji: Momma I Made It!”

Outstanding Children’s Program

“Family Reunion” (Winner)

“Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices”

“Craig of the Creek”

“Raven’s Home”

“We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical”

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited–Series)

Marsai Martin – “Black-ish” (Winner)

Alex R. Hibbert – “The Chi”

Lexi Underwood – “Little Fires Everywhere”

Lyric Ross – “This Is Us”

Miles Brown – “Black-ish”

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Trevor Noah – “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Winner)

Don Lemon – “CNN Tonight with Don Lemon”

Jada Pinkett Smith – “Red Table Talk”

Joy Reid – “The Reidout”

LeBron James – “The Shop: Uninterrupted”

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Steve Harvey – “Celebrity Family Feud” (Winner)

Alfonso Ribeiro – “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

Iyanla Vanzant – “Iyanla: Fix My Life”

Kamau Bell – “United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell”

RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Outstanding Guest Performance – Comedy or Drama Series

Loretta Devine – “P-Valley” (Winner)

Chris Rock – “Saturday Night Live”

Courtney B. Vance – “Lovecraft Country”

Dave Chappelle – “Saturday Night Live”

Issa Rae – “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Animated Series

“Doc McStuffins” (Winner)

“Big Mouth”

“Central Park”

“She-Ra and the Princesses of Power”

“Star Trek: Lower Decks”

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Laya DeLeon Hayes – “Doc McStuffins” (Winner)

Aisha Tyler – “Archer”

Courtney B. Vance – “Hollywood’s Architect: The Paul R. Williams Story”

Dawnn Lewis – “Star Trek: Lower Decks”

Deon Cole – “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts”

Outstanding Short Form Series – Comedy or Drama

“#FreeRayshawn” (Winner)

“CripTales”

“Lazor Wulf”

“Mapleworth Murders”

“Sincerely, Camille”

Outstanding Performance in a Short Form Series

Laurence Fishburne – “#FreeRayshawn” (Winner)

Giancarlo Esposito – “The Broken and the Bad”

B. Smoove – “Mapleworth Murders”

Jasmine Cephas Jones – “#FreeRayshawn”

Stephan James – “#FreeRayshawn”

Outstanding Short Form Series – Reality/Nonfiction

“Between The Scenes – The Daily Show” (Winner)

“American Masters” – Unladylike2020

“Benedict Men”

“In The Making”

“Inspire Change Series”

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Raynelle Swilling – Cherish the Day (Winner)

Katori Hall – P-Valley

Keith Knight – Woke

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Teri Schaffer – Cherish the Day

Outstanding New Artist

Doja Cat – “Say So” (RCA Records/Kemosabe ) (Winner)

Chika – “High Rises” (Warner Records)

D Smoke – Black Habits (WoodWorks Records / EMPIRE)

Giveon – When It’s All Said And Done (Epic Records)

Skip Marley – Higher Place (Island Records/ Tuff Gong Records)

Outstanding Male Artist

Drake – “Laugh Now, Cry Later” (Republic Records) (Winner)

Big Sean – “Detroit 2” (Def Jam Recordings/G.O.O.D Music)

Black Thought -” Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane & Able” (Republic Records)

Charlie Wilson – “All of My Love” (P Music Group/BMG)

John Legend – “Bigger Love” (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Female Artist

Beyoncé – “Black Parade” (Columbia Record/ Parkwood) (Winner)

E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe” (RCA Records/MBK Entertainment)

Jazmine Sullivan – “Lost One” (RCA Records)

Ledisi – “Anything For You” (Listen Back Entertainment/BMG)

Alicia Keys – “Alicia” (RCA Records)

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“Brown Skin Girl” – Beyonce’ feat WizKid, SAINt JHN, Blu Ivy Carter (Columbia Record/ Parkwood) (Winner)

“I Can’t Breathe” – H.E.R. (RCA Records/MBK Entertainment)

“Anything For You” – Ledisi (Listen Back Entertainment/BMG)

“Black is King” – Beyonce´ (Columbia Record/ Parkwood)

“Do It” – Chloe x Halle (Columbia Record/ Parkwood)

Outstanding Album

“Chilombo” – Jhené Aiko (Def Jam Recordings) (Winner)

“Alicia” – Alicia Keys (RCA Records)

“b7” – Brandy (Brand Nu/eOne)

“Bigger Love” – John Legend (Columbia Records)

“The Wild Card” – LEDISI (Listen Back Entertainment/BMG)

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

“Soul Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste and Tom MacDougall (Walt Disney Records) (Winner)

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Music from the Netflix Film) – Branford Marsalis (Milan)

“Insecure: Music from the HBO Original Series” – Various Artists (Atlantic Records)

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” – Various Artists (Atlantic Records )

“The First Ladies of Gospel: The Clark Sisters Biopic Soundtrack” – Donald Lawrence (Relevé Entertainment)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

“The Return” – The Clark Sisters (Karew/Motown) (Winner)

“Chosen Vessel” – Marvin Sapp (RCA Inspiration)

“Gospel According to PJ” – PJ Morton (Morton Inspiration / Tyscot Records)

“I Am” – Koryn Hawthorne (RCA Inspiration)

“Kierra” – Kierra Sheard (Karew/RCA Inspiration)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

“Touch from You” – Tamela Mann (TillyMann Inc.) (Winner)

“All in His Plan” – PJ Morton (Morton Inspiration / Tyscot Records)

“Never Lost” – CeCe Winans (Pure Springs Gospel)

“Something Has To Break” – Kierra Sheard feat. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard (Karew/RCA Inspiration)

“Strong God” – Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul/RCA Records)

Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental

“Music From and Inspired By Soul” – Jon Batiste (Walt Disney Records) (Winner)

“Be Water” – Christian Sands (Mack Avenue Music Group)

“Omega” – Immanuel Wilkins (Blue Note Records)

“Reciprocity” – George Burton (Inner Circle Music)

“The Iconoclast” – Barry Stephenson (Independent)

Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal

“Holy Room – Live at Alte Oper” – Somi (Salon Africana) (Winner)

“Donny Duke and Wonder” – Nathan Mitchell (ENM Music Group)

“Pulling Off The Covers” – Mike Phillips (Sono Recording Group)

“Stronger” – Jeff Bradshaw (Bone Deep Enterprises)

“The Eddy” (From The Netflix Original Series) – The Eddy (Arista Records)

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

“Do It” – Chloe x Halle (Columbia Record/ Parkwood)

“I Can’t Breathe” – H.E.R. (RCA Records/MBK Entertainment)

“Anything For You” – LEDISI (Listen Back Entertainment/BMG)

“S. feat. H.E.R” – Jhené Aiko (Def Jam Recordings)

“Black Parade” – Beyonce’ (Columbia Record/ Parkwood)

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

“Savage Remix” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé (300 Entertainment / 1501 Certified Ent. LLC) (Winner)

“Deep Reverence feat. Nipsey Hussle”- Big Sean (Brand Nu/eOne)

“Cool Off” – Missy Elliott (Atlantic Records)

“Laugh Now, Cry Later” – Drake (Republic Records)

“Life Is Good” – Future & Drake (Epic Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Chloe x Halle – “Wonder What She Thinks Of Me” (Columbia Record/ Parkwood) (Winner)

Alicia Keys feat. Jill Scott – “Jill Scott” (RCA Records)

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis feat. Babyface – “He Don’t Know Nothin’ Bout It” (BMG)

Kem feat. Toni Braxton – “Live Out Your Love” (Motown Records)

Ledisi and PJ Morton – “Anything For You” (Listen Back Entertainment/BMG)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé -“Savage Remix” (300 Entertainment / 1501 Certified Ent. LLC) (Winner)

Alicia Keys feat. Khalid – “So Done” (RCA Records)

Big Sean feat. Nipsey Hussle – “Deep Reverence” (Def Jam Recordings/G.O.O.D Music)

Chloe x Halle – “Do It” (Columbia Record/ Parkwood)

Jhené Aiko feat. H.E.R. – “B.S.” (Def Jam Recordings)

Outstanding International Song

“Lockdown” – Original Koffee (Promise Land Recordings) (Winner)

“Blessed” – Buju Banton (Roc Nation Records)

“Pressure (Remix)” – Original Koffee feat. Buju Banton (Promise Land Recordings)

“Tanana” – Davido feat. Tiwa Savage (RCA Records/Sony Music U.K./Davido Worldwide Entertainment)

“Temptation” – Tiwa Savage (Motown Records)

Outstanding Producer of the Year

Hit-Boy (Winner)

Donald Lawrence

Jathan Wilson

Sean Keys

TM88

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

“The Awkward Black Man” – Walter Mosley (Grove Atlantic) (Winner)

“Black Bottom Saints” – Alice Randall (HarperCollins Publishers)

“Lakewood” – Megan Giddings (HarperCollins Publishers)

“Riot Baby” – Tochi Onyebuchi (TorDotCom Publishing, imprint of Tom Doherty Associates)

“The Vanishing Half” – Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)

Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction

“A Promised Land” – Barack Obama (Crown) (Winner)

“A Black Women’s History of the United States” – Daina Berry (Beacon Press)

“Driving While Black” – Gretchen Sorin (W. W. Norton & Company)

“Long Time Coming: Reckoning with Race in America” – Michael Eric Dyson (St. Martin’s Press)

“We’re Better Than This” – Elijah Cummings (HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

“We’re Better Than This” – Elijah Cummings (HarperCollins Publishers) (Winner)

“A Knock at Midnight” – Brittany Barnett (Penguin Random House)

“Greyboy: Finding Blackness in a White World” – Cole Brown (Skyhorse)

“Lakewood” – Megan Giddings (HarperCollins Publishers)

“The Compton Cowboys” – Walter Thompson-Hernandez (HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography

“The Dead Are Arising” – Les Payne, Tamara Payne (W. W. Norton & Company) (Winner)

“A Most Beautiful Thing: The True Story of America’s First All-Black High School Rowing Team” – Arshay Cooper (Macmillan)

“A Promised Land” – Barack Obama (Crown)

“Olympic Pride, American Prejudice” – Deborah Draper (Simon & Schuster)

“Willie: The Game-Changing Story of the NHL’s First Black Player” – Willie O’Ree (Penguin Canada)

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

“Vegetable Kingdom” – Bryant Terry (Penguin Random House) (Winner)

“Do Right by Me: Learning to Raise Black Children in White Space” – Valerie Harrison (Temple University Press)

“Living Lively” – Haile Thomas (HarperCollins Publishers)

“The Black Foster Youth Handbook” – Ángela Quijada-Banks (Soulful Liberation)

“The Woman God Created You to Be: Finding Success Through Faith–Spiritually, Personally, and Professionally” – Kimberla Lawson Roby (Lenox Press)

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

“The Age of Phillis” – Honorée Jeffers (Wesleyan University Press) (Winner)

“Homie” – Danez Smith (Graywolf Press)

“Kontemporary Amerikan Poetry” – John Murillo (Four Way Books)

“Seeing the Body” – Rachel Eliza Griffiths (W. W. Norton & Company)

“Un-American” – Hafizah Geter (Wesleyan University Press)

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

“She Was the First!: The Trailblazing Life of Shirley Chisholm” – Katheryn Russell-Brown, Eric Velasquez (Lee & Low Books) (Winner)

“I Promise” – LeBron James, Nina Mata (HarperCollins)

“Just Like a Mama” – Alice Faye Duncan, Charnelle Pinkney Barlow (Simon & Schuster)

“Kamala Harris: Rooted in Justice” – Nikki Grimes, Laura Freeman (Simon & Schuster)

“The Secret Garden of George Washington Carver” – Gene Barretta, Frank Morrison (HarperCollins)

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

“Before the Ever After” – Jacqueline Woodson (Penguin Random House) (Winner)

“Black Brother, Black Brother” – Jewell Parker Rhodes (Hachette Book Group)

“Dear Justyce” – Nic Stone (Crown Books for Young Readers)

“Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You: A Remix of the National Book Award-winning Stamped from the Beginning” – Jason Reynolds (Hachette Book Group )

“This is Your Time” – Ruby Bridges (Delacorte Books for Young Readers)

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You – “Ego Death” (HBO) (Winner)

Issa Rae – Insecure – “Lowkey Feelin’ Myself” (HBO)

Lee Eisenberg, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon – Little America – “The Rock” (Apple TV Plus)

Mindy Kaling, Lang Fisher – Never Have I Ever “Pilot” (Netflix)

Rajiv Joseph – Little America – “The Manager” (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Attica Locke – “Little Fires Everywhere” – “The Spider Web” (Hulu) (Winner)

Erika L. Johnson, Mark Richard – The Good Lord Bird – “A Wicked Plot” (Showtime)

Jessica Lamour – Little Voice – “Love Hurts” (Apple TV Plus)

Katori Hall – P-Valley – “Perpetratin’” (Starz)

Tanya Barfield – Mrs. America – “Shirley” (FX)

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Geri Cole – “The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special” (Winner)

Diallo Riddle, Bashir Salahuddin, D. Rodney Carter, Emily Goldwyn, Rob Haze, Zuri Salahuddin, Bennett Webber, Evan Williams, Will Miles – “Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular”

Eugene Ashe – “Sylvie’s Love”

Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Hamilton”

Sylvia L. Jones, Camille Tucker – “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel”

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Radha Blank – “The Forty-Year-Old Version” (Winner)

David E. Talbert – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

Kemp Powers – “One Night in Miami…”

Lee Isaac Chung – “Minari”

Pete Docter, Kemp Powers, Mike Jones – “Soul”

Outstanding Writing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Melissa Haizlip – “Mr. Soul!” (Winner)

Mary Mazzio – “A Most Beautiful Thing”

Nile Cone – “The Beat Don’t Stop”

Royal Kennedy Rodgers – “Hollywood’s Architect: The Paul R. Williams Story”

Yoruba Richen, Elia Gasull Balada, Valerie Thomas – “The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts the Tonight Show”

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Anya Adams – “Black-ish” – “Hair Day” (Winner)

Aurora Guerrero – “Little America” – “The Jaguar”

Eric Dean Seaton – “Black-ish” – “Our Wedding Dre”

Kabir Akhtar – “Never Have I Ever” – “… started a nuclear war”

Sam Miller, Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You” – “Ego Death”

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Hanelle Culpepper – “Star Trek: Picard” – “Remembrance”

Cheryl Dunye – “Lovecraft Country” – “Strange Case”

Misha Green – “Lovecraft Country” – “Jig-a-Bobo”

Nzingha Stewart – “Little Fires Everywhere” – “The Uncanny”

Steve McQueen – “Small Axe” – “Mangrove”

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Eugene Ashe – “Sylvie’s Love” (Winner)

Beyoncé Knowles Carter, Emmanuel Adeji, Blitz Bazawule, Kwasi Fordjour – “Black Is King”

Christine Swanson – “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel”

Chuck Vinson, Alan Muraoka – “The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special”

Kamilah Forbes – “Between The World And Me”

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Gina Prince-Bythewood – “The Old Guard” (Winner)

David E. Talbert – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

George C. Wolfe – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Radha Blank – “The Forty-Year-Old Version”

Regina King – “One Night in Miami…”

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Keith McQuirter – “By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem” (Winner)

Muta’Ali – “Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn”

Sam Pollard, Maro Chermayeff – “Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children” (Ep. 1 & 2)

Simcha Jacobovici – “Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade”

Yoruba Richen – “The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts the Tonight Show”

These Black Entertainers Be Dressing: 10 Best Looks From The NAACP Image Awards was originally published on globalgrind.com