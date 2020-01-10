CLOSE
These Celebs Know Their Way Around Some Edge Control And A Toothbrush

Posted January 10, 2020

Edges have become an art form. Baby hair and edge control have become a partnership to create hair art that are being adorned from the streets to the red carpet. We’ve been loving how celebs have been embracing natural hair on the red carpet. In addition to natural hair and braids trending heavily on the carpet, one thing that we have been seeing more of are celebs playing with their baby hairs as an art form. Edge control is a must have product in the hair and beauty game for 2020.

We’re checking out the hairstyles with the most inspiring baby hairs and edge control game on the red carpet. Keep clicking to see some of your favorite celebs and how they use their edge control and a toothbrush.

These Celebs Know Their Way Around Some Edge Control And A Toothbrush  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. YARA SHAHIDI

YARA SHAHIDI Source:Getty

2. YARA SHAHIDI

YARA SHAHIDI Source:Getty

3. RIHANNA

RIHANNA Source:Getty

4. RIHANNA

RIHANNA Source:Getty

5. SKAI JACKSON

SKAI JACKSON Source:Getty

6. SKAI JACKSON

SKAI JACKSON Source:Getty

7. STORM REID

STORM REID Source:Getty

8. STORM REID

STORM REID Source:Getty

9. ZENDAYA

ZENDAYA Source:Getty

10. ZENDAYA

ZENDAYA Source:Getty

11. YARA SHAHIDI

YARA SHAHIDI Source:Getty

12. YARA SHAHIDI

YARA SHAHIDI Source:Getty

13. AMANDLA STENBERG

AMANDLA STENBERG Source:Getty

14. AMANDLA STENBERG

AMANDLA STENBERG Source:Getty

15. JUSTINE SKYE

JUSTINE SKYE Source:Getty

16. JUSTINE SKYE

JUSTINE SKYE Source:Getty

17. MELINA MATSOUKAS

MELINA MATSOUKAS Source:Getty

18. MELINA MATSOUKAS

MELINA MATSOUKAS Source:Getty

19. ZAZIE BEETZ

ZAZIE BEETZ Source:Getty

20. ZAZIE BEETZ

ZAZIE BEETZ Source:Getty

21. ISSA RAE

ISSA RAE Source:Getty

22. ISSA RAE

ISSA RAE Source:Getty
