These Photos Are Proof That Cardi B Had The Ultimate Glo’ Up

Can you believe it’s only been two short years since Cardi B r announced that she would not be returning to Love & Hip Hop: New York. It’s actually kind of hard to remember a time when the larger than life star wasn’t one of the biggest names on the planet. We’ve seen her go from a ‘regular degular smegular’ girl from the Bronx, to a Grammy Award winning rapper and one of this decade’s most sought-after personalities.

In honor of the star moving on to bigger and better things, ans turning 27-years old today, check out these photos of Cardi B’s glo’ up from BX beauty to reality, rap royalty.

