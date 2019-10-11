Can you believe it’s only been two short years since Cardi B r announced that she would not be returning to Love & Hip Hop: New York. It’s actually kind of hard to remember a time when the larger than life star wasn’t one of the biggest names on the planet. We’ve seen her go from a ‘regular degular smegular’ girl from the Bronx, to a Grammy Award winning rapper and one of this decade’s most sought-after personalities.
In honor of the star moving on to bigger and better things, ans turning 27-years old today, check out these photos of Cardi B’s glo’ up from BX beauty to reality, rap royalty.
These Photos Are Proof That Cardi B Had The Ultimate Glo’ Up was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. Throwwwwback
2. Never had shame in her game.
3. Oldie but goodie.
4. Hustle Cardi
5. New fame CardiSource:Getty
6. Great Advice.
7. Green On The SceneSource:Getty
8. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017Source:Getty
Young Cardi & Trina