Now I’ve seen celebrity twins before, but this one is on another level.

Yesterday Rihanna took to her Instagram and posted a picture of a young lady who bore a striking resemblance to the r and b queen, and left the cute caption ‘Almost drop my phone. how?’

The internet detectives went to work and discovered that the young lady’s name is Ala Skyy, and her mom often posts pics of her on social media. People have often tagged RihRih in the posts because of their real life similarities. Personally, the eyes are the craziest part!

Check out the images below, and hop on our Instagram and let us know what you think!

This Little Girl Looks Just Like Rihanna was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com