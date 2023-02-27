Three Statement handbags To Add To Your Closet

Over the years, I’ve collected tons of handbags. Instead of actually wearing them, they decorate my shelves, barely seeing the light of day. Despite wearing the same three purses in rotation, when I see a good-looking bag, I end up buying it.
Back in December, I decided to treat myself – yet again – to a few purses to add to my bedroom decor. This time around, I told myself if I bought it, I would have to wear it. I’m a fan of statement pieces, so it was important that whatever I purchased was eye-catchy but also something that would integrate into my wardrobe.
Tiny handbags are on trend right now, but I’m a fan of a practical purse that can fit the essentials. If you’re in the market for some new eye candy, I’ve got you covered. Here are three purses to add to your wardrobe.
The moment I discovered this gorgeous knitted bag on Etsy, I knew I had to have it. The multicolored, hand-woven purse has so much personality and can be made in various color combinations.
Green is my favorite color, so I went with this purse, but many options are available. You can go with a solid color, metallics, or a multicolored bag, like mine.
I was gifted this purse by Kurt Geiger team for Valentine’s Day, and I couldn’t have been happier. The Kensington Small Heart X Body Crossbody bag passes the vibe check. It fits the essentials, and it’s incredibly chic.
One day while scrolling Instagram, I came across a Coach ad. As I perused the carousel, I came across the Klare Crossbody purse in a blocked, signature canvas design. I loved the purse but decided not to buy it. Next thing you know, the bag popped up on every social media outlet until I added to cart.
Coach has elevated their looks over the years, and it speaks to my soul. There was a debate on TikTok about the brand's relevancy, and I'm here to say I'm team Coach all the way. This purse was one of the many on my wishlist.