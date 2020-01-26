CLOSE
TMZ Reports Kobe Bryant and His Daughter Have Died In Helicopter Crash

Posted 6 hours ago

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

UPDATE 4:11PM Via ESPN

According to ESPN Kobe Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant was also traveling with her father in his personal helicopter when it crashed.  It is being reported that the two were also accompanied by another basketball player and their parent.  The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is reporting no survivors.

—————————————–

 

TMZ reports Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Sunday morning. TMZ has not disclosed their source of confirmation. Kobe was 41 years old.

TMZ reported a fire broke out after his private helicopter went down. They say Kobe was traveling with at least three people with 5 people confirmed dead. Reports say emergency personnel responded, but nobody on board survived. No word if Vanessa Bryant or their children were among those on board.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Kobe Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa, and their four daughters — Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and their newborn Capri. The 18-time All-Star who made the All-NBA Team 15 times was born to Pamela and Joe Bryant on August 23, 1978 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Story developing.

TMZ Reports Kobe Bryant and His Daughter Have Died In Helicopter Crash  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

