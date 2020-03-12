Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Test Positive For Coronavirus in Australia, Shabba Hanks Says Parents “Not Trippin'”

Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have both tested posted for the COVID-19 virus, largely known in media as the coronavirus. The couple was away in Australia where Hanks is filming for an upcoming biopic on Elvis Presley.

Deadline exclusively reported on Wednesday that sources alerted them of Hanks and Wilson’s positive diagnosis on the set of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film. It has been reported that the couple was apparently exposed to the virus ahead of coming to Australia as they traveled from America to the country when they later became ill.

Deadline received a statement directly from Hanks as seen below:

Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

We’ll keep the world posted and updated.

Take care of yourselves!

Hanks also shared that same message via social media as seen in the tweet directly under this sentence.

Hanks and Wilson’s eldest son, Chet Hanks, spoke on Instagram and said that his parents are “not trippin’” over having the virus and say they’re taking the necessary precautions. This was all delivered in what we assume to be Chet Hanks’ normal accent.

Check out the reaction from Twitter regarding Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson being diagnosed with coronavirus.

