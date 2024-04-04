Listen Live
Top 10 African-American Female Wrestlers to Look for in WWE

Published on April 4, 2024

Women’s wrestling has picked up extreme amounts popularity over the past decade. Although they have been integrated into the entertainment sector since its inception, The role of women in wrestling has massively evolved from ring manager to main eventer. Black women have made tremendous strides in the WWE over the past couple decades, breaking down barriers, stereotypes, and limitations that have allowed black women to be muted as they have in generations before.

RELATED: Top 10 African-American WWE Wrestlers of All-Time

Trailblazers like Jacqueline Moore and Jazz established themselves with their in-ring skills in the 1990s and early 2000s, proving that women good engage in the art just as much, if not better, than men. Setting the standard for women of today’s wrestling such as Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill to be able to carry the torch further.

Black women continue to prove they belong at the top of the WWE mountain. Their successes and determination inspire black girls around the world to dream big, work hard, and break barriers of their own. WWE still has room to grow when it comes to diversity and representation, but the incredible black women who have already stepped inside the ring have captivated audiences and left an indelible, empowering mark on sports entertainment history.

Our team at RNB Philly has put together a list of the best African-American Female Wrestlers to be on the lookout for as rising stars in the industry!

Check out the Top 10 African-American Female Wrestlers to Look for in WWE below!

1. Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair Source:Getty

2. Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill Source:Getty

3. Jaida Parker

4. Jakara Jackson

5. Kayden Carter

6. Kelani Jordan

7. B-Fab

8. Naomi

9. Lash Legend

10.

11. Ava Raine

Ava Raine Source:Getty

