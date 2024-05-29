Listen Live
Sports

Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes In 2024

Published on May 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Al-Nassr v Al-Hilal - Saudi Pro League

Source: Yasser Bakhsh / Getty

Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes In 2024

The top 10 highest-paid athletes of 2024 represent a diverse array of sports and cultures, united by their exceptional skill, marketability, and strategic partnerships.

From football icons to basketball legends, golf prodigies, and more, these athletes have mastered the art of turning their athletic achievements into lucrative business ventures.

As we witness the convergence of sports and commerce in the modern era, the financial success of these athletes serves as a testament to the global reach and economic influence of sports stars. Their ability to transcend borders, demographics, and industries underscores the universal appeal of sports as a unifying force in today’s interconnected world.

RELATED | Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

RELATED | Who Is The Highest Paid Player At Each Position In The NFL?

RELATED | Highest-Paid WNBA Players For 2024 Season

Through their accomplishments on and off the field, these 10 individuals not only redefine the concept of sports stardom but also set a new standard for excellence in the realms of finance, branding, and leadership.

Check out the Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes In 2024.

The post Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes In 2024 appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes In 2024  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – $260M

Cristiano Ronaldo - $260M Source:Getty

On-Field: $200 million

Off-Field: $60 million

Nationality: Portugal

Sport: Soccer

Age: 39

2. Jon Rahm – $218M

Jon Rahm - $218M Source:Getty

On-Field: $198 million

Off-Field: $20 million

Nationality: Spain

Sport: Golf

Age: 29

3. Lionel Messi – $135M

Lionel Messi - $135M Source:Getty

On-Field: $65 million

Off-Field: $70 million

Nationality: Argentina

Sport: Soccer

Age: 36

4. LeBron James – $128.2M

LeBron James - $128.2M Source:Getty

On-Field: $48.2 million

Off-Field: $80 million

Nationality: United States

Sport: Basketball

Age: 39

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo – $111M

Giannis Antetokounmpo - $111M Source:Getty

On-Field: $46 million

Off-Field: $65 million

Nationality: Greece

Sport: Basketball

Age: 29

6. Kylian Mbappé – $110M

Kylian Mbappé - $110M Source:Getty

On-Field: $90 million

Off-Field: $20 million

Nationality: France

Sport: Soccer

Age: 25

7. Neymar – $108M

Neymar - $108M Source:Getty

On-Field: $80 million

Off-Field: $28 million

Nationality: Brazil

Sport: Soccer

Age: 32

8. Karim Benzema – $106M

Karim Benzema - $106M Source:Getty

On-Field: $100 million

Off-Field: $6 million

Nationality: France

Sport: Soccer

Age: 36

9. Stephen Curry – $102M

Stephen Curry - $102M Source:Getty

On-Field: $52 million

Off-Field: $50 million

Nationality: United States

Sport: Basketball

Age: 36

10. Lamar Jackson – $100.5M

Lamar Jackson - $100.5M Source:Getty

On-Field: $98.5 million

Off-Field: $2 million

Nationality: United States

Sport: Football

Age: 27

Trending
Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

Entertainment

Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God

Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

Entertainment

Friday Flow @ Washington Park: 2024 Lineup

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

National

Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case

Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

Entertainment

Brian McKnight’s Concert Canceled Amid Controversial Remarks About His Children

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close