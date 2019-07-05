CLOSE
Top 10 Most Beautiful Melninated Celebrities in Bikinis

Posted July 5, 2019

 

June 5th is National Bikini Day and we wanted to stan for all of our favorite melanin celebrities killing the game in bikinis!

All of these ladies have us putting down our mimosas and putting in that work in the gym because their bodies are EVERYTHING!  From Angela Bassett to Ashanti check out our top 10 most beautiful melninated celebrities in bikinis….in no particular order.

Top 10 Most Beautiful Melninated Celebrities in Bikinis was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

1. Rihanna

View this post on Instagram

🔫 by @dennisleupold

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

2. Mary J. Blige

3. Teyana Taylor

4. Angela Bassett

5. Ashanti

6. Dascha Polanco

7. Tyra Banks

8. Serena Williams

View this post on Instagram

Just because

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

9. Kelly Roland

10. Aisha Hinds

View this post on Instagram

•| M U V V A • N A T U R E |• #SomeHer19

A post shared by aisha hinds (@appleofhisai) on

Photos
