Top Model Status: 13 Photos That Shows Off Eva Marcille’s Natural Beauty

Posted 8 hours ago

Eva Marcille hosts the launch of Urban Skin Rx at Target stores

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Eva Marcille has always been a natural beauty since stepping on the scene in 2004 on America’s Next Top Model.

On a recent episode of The Undressing Room Podcast, Eva got candid about beauty standards and how others may perceive you, and how she deals with it as a model. She shared that right after winning cycle three of America’s Next Top Model, a judge pointed out her nose as a flaw. She stated that after Tyra Banks congratulated her, shortly after, judge Janice Dickinson gave her some less than useful advice.

“When I won Top Model, the first thing I was told outside of Tyra [Banks] ‘Congratulations,’ Janice Dickinson said, ‘Now you can take your money and get your nose fixed,’” she said. “I didn’t know my nose was broke. I didn’t know there was anything wrong with it.”

“This is the same nose, same big lips, same everything,” she said. “But my point is, people always have something to say, especially when you’re in the light. There’s always something that someone’s going to have to say about you. The question is, at what point do you stop listening to the world and start listening to yourself?”

Check out these photos of Eva showing off her natural beauty daily, on and off the runway, real nose and all.

Top Model Status: 13 Photos That Shows Off Eva Marcille’s Natural Beauty  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

