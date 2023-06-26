LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

JT and Lil Uzi Vert are one of Hip-Hop’s most popular couples and have had their share of ups and downs throughout their romance. Things seemingly got heated over the weekend after footage surfaced of JT tossing her phone at Uzi, and some online are speculating that it’s over Ice Spice.

JT and Lil Uzi Vert were in attendance at the 2023 BET Awards in Los Angeles, Calif. on Sunday (July 25), another star-studded affair for the long-running network and brand. While the affair was largely drama free, that wasn’t the case among those sitting front row.

Some online are contending that JT’s anger toward Uzi was over a line in a new song that they performed at the BET Awards where Ice Spice’s name is mentioned in the closing bar but it doesn’t seem like he was flirting with the Bronx rapper.

Footage that has surfaced showed JT calling Lil Uzi Vert a “groupie” and “b*tch” before tossing the phone at them and having to be restrained by others in their row. Another video showed Uzi seemingly pleading with their partner but the City Girls star wasn’t having any of it.

The footage, now since viral, hasn’t been addressed by the couple nor Ice Spice so far but that hasn’t stopped Twitter from adding their investigative bent to the happenings. What can be confirmed is that JT and Uzi left the venue together shortly after their spat but it was tension in the air.

Check out the reactions below.

—

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Toxic Toss: JT Threw Phone At Lil Uzi Vert Over Ice Spice? was originally published on hiphopwired.com